Living Picks: Week of July 18-24

Food & Drink

Ol’ Fashioned Peach Festival

Saturday, July 21, and Sunday, July 22

Carter Mountain Orchard is hosting its eighth annual Peach Festival, complete with games, hayrides, food and a pie-eating contest for all ages. Free, 9am-7pm Saturday, and 9am-6pm Sunday. Carter Mountain Orchard, 1435 Carters Mountain Trail. 977-1833.

Family

Night at the Museum

Thursday, July 19

Enjoy food, beer and live music at the Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Museum. There will also be a kids zone, as well as the opportunity to explore exhibitions. $5; members free, 5- 9pm. Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Museum, 400 Worrell Dr. 244-0234.

Nonprofit

Cool Community Benefit Square Dance

Friday, July 20

Support the Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department by doing your best do-si-do. Pay what you will, 7:30-10pm. Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 11100 Rockfish Valley Hwy., Afton. 361-2470.

Health & Wellness

Families Run Together

Saturday, July 21

Come out for a series of morning running games with Ragged Mountain Running Shop. Both parents and children must participate. Free, 8- 8:30am. Brooks Family YMCA, 151 McIntire Park Dr. 974-9622.