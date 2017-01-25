LIVING Picks: Week of January 25-31

FAMILY
Working woods walk at Montpelier
Sunday, January 29
Enjoy a two-hour hike in the Montpelier Demonstration Forest led by conservation experts. $5, 2pm. Meet at the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center at James Madison’s Montpelier, 11350 Constitution Hwy., Montpelier Station. (540) 672-2728.
NONPROFIT
Concert for Alzheimer’s research
Thursday, January 26
All proceeds from this benefit concert will go the Alzheimer’s Association Central and Western Virginia chapter. Performers include Gary Hatter, John Kelly and David Tewksbury. $10 suggested donation; 8pm-midnight. The Ante Room, 219 W. Water St. the-ante.com
FOOD & DRINK
Know Good Beer Festival
Saturday, January 28
Close to 30 breweries and cideries will be pouring samples at this winter beer festival. The Judy Chops, The Moonbees and Erin & The Wildfire will perform. $15-42, 1-6pm. IX Art Park, 963 Second St.
knowgoodbeer.com
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Free yoga classes
Friday, January 27
Hot Yoga Charlottesville is offering free classes for one day, in honor of its 13th birthday. Hot Yoga Charlottesville, 216 W. Water St. 220-1415.