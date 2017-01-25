LIVING Picks: Week of January 25-31

FAMILY

Working woods walk at Montpelier

Sunday, January 29

Enjoy a two-hour hike in the Montpelier Demonstration Forest led by conservation experts. $5, 2pm. Meet at the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center at James Madison’s Montpelier, 11350 Constitution Hwy., Montpelier Station. (540) 672-2728.

NONPROFIT

Concert for Alzheimer’s research

Thursday, January 26

All proceeds from this benefit concert will go the Alzheimer’s Association Central and Western Virginia chapter. Performers include Gary Hatter, John Kelly and David Tewksbury. $10 suggested donation; 8pm-midnight. The Ante Room, 219 W. Water St. the-ante.com

FOOD & DRINK

Know Good Beer Festival

Saturday, January 28

Close to 30 breweries and cideries will be pouring samples at this winter beer festival. The Judy Chops, The Moonbees and Erin & The Wildfire will perform. $15-42, 1-6pm. IX Art Park, 963 Second St.

knowgoodbeer.com

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Free yoga classes

Friday, January 27

Hot Yoga Charlottesville is offering free classes for one day, in honor of its 13th birthday. Hot Yoga Charlottesville, 216 W. Water St. 220-1415.