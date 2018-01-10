LIVING Picks: Week of January 10-16

FAMILY

Monticello student art exhibit

Saturday, January 13

Bring the family to view artwork from more than 400 second-graders who visited Monticello last fall. Exhibit opening includes family activities and light refreshments. Free, noon-2pm. David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center and Smith Education Center, 931 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy. 984-9822.

NONPROFIT

Hope’s Legacy fundraiser

Thursday, January 11

Print a flier from Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue’s website or Facebook page and show it to your Barracks Road Panera cashier. A percentage of the restaurant’s proceeds goes to the rescue, which fosters horses, donkeys and ponies. Pay what you will, 4-8pm. Panera Bread, Barracks Road Shopping Center. hopeslegacy.com

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Go Girls!

Monday, January 15

This dance-based fitness and education program for girls age 7-21 meets weekly to promote exercise in a fun and supportive environment. Free, 5:45-6:45pm. UVA Medical Park Zion Crossroads, 1015 Spring Creek Pkwy., Zion Crossroads. go girls.virginia.edu

FOOD & DRINK

Tea tasting

Tuesday, January 16

Learn the proper tea-brewing technique and the correct temperatures for a variety of teas. Includes samples of Kusmi Teas. $30, 6-7pm. The Happy Cook, Barracks Road Shopping Center. 977-2665.