LIVING Picks: Week of February 8-14

FAMILY

UVA men’s basketball vs. Virginia Tech

Sunday, February 12

Watch the UVA men’s basketball team face off against its in-state rival, Virginia Tech, on the big screen. Free, 6:30pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. Reserve tickets at theparamount.net

NONPROFIT

Galentine’s Pop-Up Market

Saturday, February 11

Local artisans such as crafters, potters and jewelers sell love-themed gifts to benefit The Women’s Initiative. Free entry, 9am-5pm. Old Metropolitan Hall, 101 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. thewomensinitiative.org

FOOD & DRINK

A Dram of Love

Saturday February 11

Gearharts Fine Chocolates offers mini samples of its chocolate whiskey truffle made with the distillery’s Virginia Highland Malt. Free, 11am-6pm. Virginia Distillery Company, 299 Eades Ln., Lovingston. vadistillery.com/event/

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Wine Lovers 5K

Saturday, February 11

Run with the one you love or start the weekend off with a solo jaunt around the vineyard and back roads of Nelson County. $45, 9am. Cardinal Point Vineyard and Winery, 9423 Batesville Rd., Afton. corkscrewracing.com