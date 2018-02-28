LIVING Picks: Week of February 28-March 6

Family

Mad Hatter’s Murder Mystery Escape Room

Friday, March 2

Teens in grades seven to 12 are invited to search for clues and crack a series of locks to escape from the Mad Hatter’s tea party. Light refreshments served. Free, 6:30-8pm. Crozet Library, 2020 Library Ave., Crozet. 823-4050.

Nonprofit

Liberation & Freedom Day celebration

Saturday, March 3

The day starts with a walk from UVA’s Rotunda with stops at First Baptist and Ebenezer Baptist churches. Events continue at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. Free, 9am-2pm. For info, email admin@jeffschool heritagecenter.org

Health & Wellness

Sugar Hollow Bridges Run 5K and 10K

Saturday, March 3

The White Hall Ruritan Club is hosting a 5K or 10K run on Sugar Hollow Road, along the Moorman’s River, with a pancake breakfast afterward. Proceeds support the local community. $35-40, 8am. 5275 Sugar Hollow Rd. whitehallva.org

Food & Drink

Pizza Cooking Class II

Wednesday, March 7

Make some extra dough during the week at this wood-fired pizza cooking class led by executive chef Ian Rynecki. Class includes a hands-on demonstration, pizza and two glasses of wine. $75, 6-9pm. Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards, 5022 Plank Rd., North Garden. 202-8063.