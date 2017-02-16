LIVING Picks: Week of February 15-21

FAMILY

Toddler Time at Monticello

Saturday, February 18

Toddlers and their adult caregivers are introduced to the world of Thomas Jefferson through interactive stories, activities, crafts and playtime. For ages 18 months to 4 years. $10 per child, advance registration required; 9-10am. Monticello’s Griffin Discovery Room, 931 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy. monticello.org

NONPROFIT

Fundraiser for SARA

Thursday, February 16

As an outreach component of the “Empowering Women of Color” exhibit (see story on page 28), Sheri Owens from the Sexual Assault Resource Agency will speak on behalf of the organization. Local jazz bassist Dhara Goradia will also perform at this benefit for SARA. $10, 6:30-8pm. The Bridge PAI, 209 Monticello Rd. 984-5669.

FOOD & DRINK

Surf and Turf cooking class

Wednesday, February 15

Learn how to make this meal at home by watching a cooking demo in Pippin Hill’s kitchen, and enjoy two glasses of wine. $105, 6-9pm. Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards, 5022 Plank Rd., North Garden. pippinhill farm.com

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Stress 2: Calming the Chaos

Thursday, February 16

This class addresses specific ways to manage stress and introduces mindfulness in self-care. Free, 1- 2pm. Sentara Martha Jefferson Health & Wellness Center Patient Education Room, 590 Peter Jefferson Pkwy. sentara.com