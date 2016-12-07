LIVING Picks: Week of December 7-13

Family

Monticello gingerbread house workshop

Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11

Feast on cookies and hot chocolate as you create a colorful new addition for your holiday décor. $55 for a four-member family pass, 2-4pm. Smith Woodland Pavilion at Monticello, 931 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy. monticello.org

Nonprofit

Santa Pancake Breakfast

Sunday, December 11

Enjoy breakfast while sharing your heart’s desire with the big guy in red. $12 non-members; family four-pack discounts, various times. Virginia Discovery Museum, 524 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. RSVP required to 977-1025.

Food & Drink

Michie Tavern Yuletide Feast

Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10

Strolling musicians entertain as you dine on a banquet of Virginia staples in the tavern’s decorated dining room. $19.50-38.95, 6 and 8pm seatings. Michie Tavern, 683 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy. michietavern.com.

Health & Wellness

Intuition workshop

Saturday, December 10

This workshop, led by transformational life coach Colleen Coles, teaches you how to balance your wants and shoulds. Free, 1:30-3pm. Ivy Yoga School, 1042 Owensville Rd. ashtangacharlottesville.com