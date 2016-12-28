LIVING Picks: Week of December 28-January 3

FAMILY
First Night Virginia
Saturday, December 31
Annual community celebration of the arts includes many family-friendly activities on and around the Downtown Mall. Wristbands $6-16, times vary. Downtown Mall. firstnightva.org.
NONPROFIT
New Year’s Day 5K
Sunday, January 1
Race a fairly flat out-and-back, 3.1-mile course to start the new year off right and benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia. $25, 11am. 5404 Wesley Chapel Rd., Free Union. cvilletrackclub.org.
FOOD & DRINK
Near Year’s bluegrass brunch
Sunday, January 1
Build your own Bloody Mary with more than 40 different ingredients to sip while listening to live bluegrass music. 10:30am-2:30pm. South Street Brewery, 106 W. South St. Call for reservations: 293-6550.
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Co-Dependents Anonymous meeting
Thursday, December 29
Weekly meetings of a 12-step program for those looking to recover from co-dependence and maintain healthy relationships. Free, 7:30pm. St. Mark Lutheran Church, 100 Alderman Rd., and 536 Mohican Tr., Ruckersville. 962-0528.