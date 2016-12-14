LIVING Picks: Week of December 14-20

Family
Holiday tours
Friday, December 16-Friday, December 23
Take a tour of the Frontier Culture Museum by lantern light and enjoy holiday traditions of the past. $8 kids, $15 adults, 6-8pm. Frontier Culture Museum, 1290 Richmond Rd., Staunton. Reservations required: (540) 332-7850.
Nonprofit
Kiwanis Christmas tree sale
Through December 21
For the 84th year, the Kiwanis Club of Charlottesville is holding its Christmas tree and wreath sale to raise funds for its service projects. 10am-7pm Saturday and Sunday, and 1- 7pm Monday-Friday, trees $30-105, depending on size, wreaths $25. Seminole Square Shopping Center, 200 Zan Rd. kiwaniscville.org
Food & Drink
Market at Grelen holiday brunch
Saturday, December 17
Dine on a farm-fresh brunch from chef Matt Turner while keeping an eye out for Santa—pictures with Kris Kringle and his sleigh are free. $10-20, 11am-2pm. The Market at Grelen, 15091 Yager Rd., Somerset. themarketatgrelen.com
Health & Wellness
Jingle Bell Relay
Saturday, December 17
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge hosts a festive relay run in which each participant runs a mile. $20-30, 9am. Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. blueridgebigs.org/events/jingle-bell