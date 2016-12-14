LIVING Picks: Week of December 14-20

Family

Holiday tours

Friday, December 16-Friday, December 23

Take a tour of the Frontier Culture Museum by lantern light and enjoy holiday traditions of the past. $8 kids, $15 adults, 6-8pm. Frontier Culture Museum, 1290 Richmond Rd., Staunton. Reservations required: (540) 332-7850.

Nonprofit

Kiwanis Christmas tree sale

Through December 21

For the 84th year, the Kiwanis Club of Charlottesville is holding its Christmas tree and wreath sale to raise funds for its service projects. 10am-7pm Saturday and Sunday, and 1- 7pm Monday-Friday, trees $30-105, depending on size, wreaths $25. Seminole Square Shopping Center, 200 Zan Rd. kiwaniscville.org

Food & Drink

Market at Grelen holiday brunch

Saturday, December 17

Dine on a farm-fresh brunch from chef Matt Turner while keeping an eye out for Santa—pictures with Kris Kringle and his sleigh are free. $10-20, 11am-2pm. The Market at Grelen, 15091 Yager Rd., Somerset. themarketatgrelen.com

Health & Wellness

Jingle Bell Relay

Saturday, December 17

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge hosts a festive relay run in which each participant runs a mile. $20-30, 9am. Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. blueridgebigs.org/events/jingle-bell