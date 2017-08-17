LIVING Picks: Week of August 16-22

Family

Night Sky Festival

Monday, August 21

This festival includes various events from Friday, August 18 to Monday, August 21, culminating in a solar eclipse viewing at 2:40pm Monday. $25 per vehicle park entry, good for seven days. Various times. Shenandoah National Park, 3655 U.S. Hwy. 211 E. (540) 999-3500.

Nonprofit

5K & 10K Run for Autism

Sunday, August 20

Enjoy a run on the paved trail through Riverview Park, with registration proceeds benefiting the Organization for Autism Research. $25-45, 8:45am for 10K, 9am for 5K. Riverview Park, 298 Riverside Ave. 970-3333.

Food & Drink

Summer Harvest Class

Wednesday, August 16

Hone your pickling skills in this hands-on class. Enjoy a meal, then take home your own Mason jar of freshly pickled produce. Reservations required. $75, 6-9pm. Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards, 5022 Plank Rd., North Garden. 202-8063.

Health & Wellness

Face the Forest 5K

Saturday, August 19

Sign up in a group or individually to jump over obstacles and splash through the mud in this 3.1-mile race through the plantation grounds. Money raised benefits the Poplar Forest children’s programs and the YMCA. $35-40, 8am-noon. Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Rd., Forest. 525-1806.