LIVING Picks: Week of April 4-10

FAMILY

Kite Festival

Sunday, April 8

The Rockfish Valley Foundation hosts the 10th annual Kite Festival, which includes free kites for the first 400 kids in attendance, music, parachute races, a magician and more. Free, 11am-3pm. Rockfish Valley Foundation Natural History Center, 1368 Rockfish Valley Hwy., Nellysford. 226-0446.

NONPROFIT

World Voice Day celebration

Friday, April 6

The fourth annual World Voice Day Celebration and Concert, hosted by UVA’s Voice Center, features performances by singer-songwriters Mariana Bell and Genna Matthew. Refreshments provided. Free, 6-9pm. The Front Porch, 221 Water St. E. frontporchcville.org

FOOD & DRINK

Community potluck

Monday, April 9

Come hungry for food and networking at this community potluck, which aims to bring together diverse groups and families to kick off the Tom Tom Founders Festival. Sign up and bring a dish. Free, 5-7pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. tomtomfest.com

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Charlottesville Marathon/Half Marathon

Saturday, April 7

The scenic race course showcases the area’s natural beauty and architecture, as it starts at Court Square, follows the Rivanna River and ambles through historic neighborhoods. Running options include the marathon, half marathon, 8K and kids mile. $10-100; times vary by race. charlottesvillemarathon.com