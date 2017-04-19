LIVING Picks: Week of April 19-25

NONPROFIT
Run for Autism 5K
Saturday, April 22
Families, including adults and children with disabilities, are invited to run or walk in support of the Virginia Institute of Autism. $25-45, 7:30am kids race, 8am 5K race. Charlottesville High School, 1400 Melbourne Rd. 923-8252.
FAMILY
Earth Day Staunton
Saturday, April 22
Enjoy hands-on activities, live native wildlife shows, nature crafts, face painting and more. Kids who complete an Earth Day passport will receive a prize. Free, 10am-2pm. Gypsy Hill Park bandstand, 600 Churchville Ave., Staunton. earthdaystaunton.org
FOOD & DRINK
An Evening with Morels
Saturday, April 22
Start with Brut and canapés in the Octagon Cellar before tucking into a four-course feast paired with six Barboursville wines. Dinner will be prepared by chef Spencer Crawford in cooperation with a wild mushroom expert. $135, 7pm. Barboursville Vineyards, 17655 Winery Rd., Barboursville. (540) 832-7848.
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Yoga at IX Art Park
Tuesday, April 25
Join Cora Houghton for an all-levels yoga class every Tuesday. Bring your own mat; class meets near the geometric/butterfly/beach mural. $5-15 (pay-what-you-will, cash or check), 5:30-6:30pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. commongroundcville.org/yoga-ix-art-park