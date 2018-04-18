LIVING Picks: Week of April 18-24

FAMILY

Earth Week Eco Fair

Sunday, April 22

Learn about local environmental organizations and businesses, listen to speakers and enjoy live music, workshops, a book swap and more. Free, 11am-4pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. earthweek.org

NONPROFIT

Wordplay

Thursday, April 19

This team-based trivia night includes questions on pop culture, history, literature and more. Audience members are invited to play along and cheer for their favorite team. Annual fundraiser for Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle. $20, 7pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

FOOD & DRINK

Cider-making workshop

Sunday, April 22

Learn how different apple varieties are made into cider, and the importance of orchard “terroir” at this workshop led by Diane Flynt of Foggy Ridge Cider. $35, 3-5pm. Blenheim Vineyards, 31 Blenheim Farm. 293-5366.

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Spring wildflower walk

Saturday, April 21

These five-mile hikes through the woodlands of Monticello to the Rivanna River are a perennial favorite of plant-lovers. The trek includes uphill climbs, so sturdy shoes are required. $20, 9am-noon. Meet at the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center, 931 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy. 984-9880.