LIVING Picks: Week of April 11-17

Nonprofit

Block party

Friday, April 13 through Sunday, April 15

The Tom Tom Founders Festival hosts a three-day block party featuring several bands, technology and art showcases, food trucks, a craft beer garden and more. Free entry, 5-11pm Friday; noon-11pm Saturday; and 2-8pm Sunday. Emancipation Park, 101 E. Market St. tom tomfest.com

Health & Wellness

Run for Autism 5K

Saturday, April 14

The Virginia Institute of Autism hosts this run/walk for families and children, including people with disabilities. Proceeds benefit VIA. $25-45, 7:30am kids race; 8am 5K. Charlottesville High School, 1400 Melbourne Rd. 923-8252.

Food & Drink

Apple Blossom Festival

Saturday, April 14

This family-friendly event features live music from the Ragged Mountain String Band, cider tastings, games and crafts. Free entry, 2- 5pm. Albemarle CiderWorks, 2545 Rural Ridge Ln., North Garden. 297-2326.

FAMILY

Ivy Creek Farm Day

Saturday, April 14

Children and adults can meet Tillie the cow, make a treat for wild birds, learn how to use binoculars, receive tips on starting a wildflower garden, make old-fashioned ice cream and more. Free entry, 10am- 4pm. Ivy Creek Natural Area, 1780 Earlysville Rd. 973-7772.