LIVING Picks: October 19-25

Food & Drink
Fall Foliage Festival
Saturday, October 22
Enjoy live music, hay rides, apple-bobbing and other fall-themed activities as well as a seasonal cider release. Free; 11am-8pm. Bold Rock Cidery, 1020 Rockfish Valley Hwy., Nellysford. 361-1030.
Nonprofit
Survivor Support Network training
Friday, October 21
Train to become a member of UVA’s Survivor Support Network to aid survivors of sexual assault, intimate partner violence, stalking and child sexual abuse. Free, 9am-noon. Open Grounds, 1400 University Ave. 243-4889.
Health & Wellness
Warrior Hike
Sunday, October 23
Participate in the inaugural 3.9-mile hike to benefit Warrior Expeditions, a nonprofit that helps veterans transition back into civilian life. $25, free for children 6 and younger with a parent or guardian; hike starts at noon. The Market at Grelen, 15091 Yager Rd., Somerset. themarketat grelen.com.
Family
Meet the Teams Day
Sunday, October 23
UVA sports fans can meet student-athletes on the men’s and women’s basketball teams after the Pepsi blue-white scrimmage, as well as members of the swimming and diving and wrestling teams. Get autographs, pick up schedules and more. Free, scrimmage at 3pm. John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd. virginiasports.com.