LIVING Picks: October 19-25

Food & Drink

Fall Foliage Festival

Saturday, October 22

Enjoy live music, hay rides, apple-bobbing and other fall-themed activities as well as a seasonal cider release. Free; 11am-8pm. Bold Rock Cidery, 1020 Rockfish Valley Hwy., Nellysford. 361-1030.

Nonprofit

Survivor Support Network training

Friday, October 21

Train to become a member of UVA’s Survivor Support Network to aid survivors of sexual assault, intimate partner violence, stalking and child sexual abuse. Free, 9am-noon. Open Grounds, 1400 University Ave. 243-4889.

Health & Wellness

Warrior Hike

Sunday, October 23

Participate in the inaugural 3.9-mile hike to benefit Warrior Expeditions, a nonprofit that helps veterans transition back into civilian life. $25, free for children 6 and younger with a parent or guardian; hike starts at noon. The Market at Grelen, 15091 Yager Rd., Somerset. themarketat grelen.com.

Family

Meet the Teams Day

Sunday, October 23

UVA sports fans can meet student-athletes on the men’s and women’s basketball teams after the Pepsi blue-white scrimmage, as well as members of the swimming and diving and wrestling teams. Get autographs, pick up schedules and more. Free, scrimmage at 3pm. John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd. virginiasports.com.