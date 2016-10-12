LIVING Picks: October 12-18

Food & Drink

Cheese class at Caromont Farm

Saturday, October 15

This class, led by Caromont Farm owner Gail Hobbs-Page, discusses the production of lactic-style bloomy rind cheeses such as Brie, robiola and Camembert. A tasting session follows the class. $125, 11am-4pm. Caromont Farm, 9261 Old Green Mountain Rd., Esmont. caromontcheese.com.

Nonprofit

SPCA Critter Ball

Friday, October 14

A night of dancing, cocktails, food and live and silent auctions celebrates Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA’s 10 years as a no-kill shelter. $250, 5-11pm. Castle Hill Cider, 6065 Turkey Sag Rd., Keswick. caspca.org/2016-critter-ball.

Health & Wellness

Martha’s Market

Friday, October 14-Sunday, October 16

The annual Martha’s Market features more than 80 vendors, and 15 percent of each sale goes to breast health screening programs and women’s health care at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. $10 admission ticket (good for the weekend), free for children 13 and younger. John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd. 654-8258.

Family

Pumpkin Painting Parent Survival Night

Saturday, October 15

Parents can enjoy a night out while their little ones paint pumpkins and participate in fun activities. $25 members, $10 each additional child; $30 non-members, $12 each additional child. The Little Gym, 2075 Bond St., Suite 140. 975-5437.