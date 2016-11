LIVING picks: November 2-8

Family

Family Day at the film festival

Saturday, November 5

Families and community members of all ages are invited to enjoy a day of film, arts, entertainment and learning. Free, 9am-2pm. Betsy and John Casteen Arts Grounds at UVA. virginiafilmfestival.org.

Nonprofit

S’mores for Camp Holiday Trails

Friday, November 4

Enjoy gourmet s’mores and a special fire dancing performance to benefit Camp Holiday Trails. Camp Holiday Trails, 400 Holiday Trails Ln. $5-20, children under 3 get in free. campholidaytrails.org/smores

Food

Fall harvest winemaker’s brunch

Sunday, November 6

Enjoy a four-course brunch catered by l’etoile’s Mark Gresge; each course is paired with a DuCard Vineyards wine. DuCard Vineyards, 40 Gibson Hollow Ln., Etlan. $59, 11:30am. (540) 923-4206.

Health & Wellness

Community Healing event

Wednesday, November 2

The second Community Healing event will focus on grief and loss, and celebrate loved ones who have died. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. Free, 6:30-8pm. harastudio.com