LIVING Picks: November 15-21

FAMILY

Archaeology Lab sneak peek

Saturday, November 18

Children and their parents can see Monticello’s Archaeology Lab close up, work with artifacts and learn how archaeologists piece together history. $12 adults, $9 children ages 7-11, 10am-noon. Monticello, 931 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy. monticello. org

FOOD & DRINK

Heal C’ville Beer Garden and Street Fair

Saturday, November 18

Restaurants, breweries and retailers join together for a beer garden hosted by Brasserie Saison, an open-air street fair and holiday open houses at businesses. Proceeds benefit Unity C’ville, a nonprofit dedicated to racial and economic justice. No cover charge, 2-6pm, Downtown Mall.

NONPROFIT

Habitat for Humanity rake-a-thon

Saturday, November 18

The fifth annual rake-a-thon raises funds and awareness for affordable housing in the community. Proceeds go toward the building of Harmony Ridge, a mixed-income neighborhood featuring 14 homes, 10 of which are Habitat homes. 9:30am, various locations. 293-9066.

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Kelly Watt Memorial Race

Saturday, November 18

This race honors the life and accomplishments of Kelly Watt, who died in 2005 at age 18. Proceeds go to the Kelly Watt Memorial Scholarship Fund, awarded annually to an Albemarle High School athlete. Free for ages 5-12, 8:30am children’s half-mile run; $20-25, 9am two-mile race. Panorama Farms, 300 Panorama Rd., Earlysville. the wattey.net