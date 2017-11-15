LIVING Picks: November 15-21

FAMILY
Archaeology Lab sneak peek
Saturday, November 18
Children and their parents can see Monticello’s Archaeology Lab close up, work with artifacts and learn how archaeologists piece together history. $12 adults, $9 children ages 7-11, 10am-noon. Monticello, 931 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy. monticello. org
FOOD & DRINK
Heal C’ville Beer Garden and Street Fair
Saturday, November 18
Restaurants, breweries and retailers join together for a beer garden hosted by Brasserie Saison, an open-air street fair and holiday open houses at businesses. Proceeds benefit Unity C’ville, a nonprofit dedicated to racial and economic justice. No cover charge, 2-6pm, Downtown Mall.
NONPROFIT
Habitat for Humanity rake-a-thon
Saturday, November 18
The fifth annual rake-a-thon raises funds and awareness for affordable housing in the community. Proceeds go toward the building of Harmony Ridge, a mixed-income neighborhood featuring 14 homes, 10 of which are Habitat homes. 9:30am, various locations. 293-9066.
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Kelly Watt Memorial Race
Saturday, November 18
This race honors the life and accomplishments of Kelly Watt, who died in 2005 at age 18. Proceeds go to the Kelly Watt Memorial Scholarship Fund, awarded annually to an Albemarle High School athlete. Free for ages 5-12, 8:30am children’s half-mile run; $20-25, 9am two-mile race. Panorama Farms, 300 Panorama Rd., Earlysville. the wattey.net