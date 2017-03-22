LIVING Picks: March 22-28

NONPROFIT

March yard sale

Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25

You will find home décor, kitchenware, collectibles, artwork and more at this yard sale to benefit the Senior Center. The early-bird sale takes place March 24 from 5-7pm with a $5 entrance fee. Entrance to the Saturday yard sale from 8am-1pm is free. 974-7756.

FAMILY

Clifford We Love You

Saturday, March 25

A Virginia Festival of the Book event, WVPT PBS Kids presents a showing of Clifford on the big screen. The first 200 families will receive a free Clifford We Love You book. Free, 9:30-10:30am. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

FOOD & DRINK

Kids in the Kitchen

Saturday, March 25

The Junior League of Charlottesville hosts this event for kids of all ages that will feature healthy activities for the whole family, plus snacks and games. Free, 9am-1pm. Boys & Girls Club, 1000 Cherry Ave. facebook.com/events/265618497192154

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Dance for Life fundraiser

Saturday, March 25

The annual Marty Whitlow Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Dance for Life fundraiser brings family and friends together to dance and raise money for ovarian cancer research. $40 per ticket, 7:30pm. Holiday Inn Charlottesville-University Area, 1901 Emmet St. N. facebook.com/MartyWhitlowOvarianCancerResearch Fund/