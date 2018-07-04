LIVING Picks: July 4-10

Food & Drink
’90s summer brunch
Sunday, July 8
Break out your scrunchies and slap bracelets and enjoy throwback ’90s covers from Supervixen during a brunch with killer views. Admission is free; food available for purchase, 11am-2pm. Carter Mountain Orchard, 1435 Carters Mountain Trail. 977-1833.
Family
Independence Day celebration
Wednesday, July 4
Come to Monticello to celebrate Independence Day and the annual naturalization ceremony that this year features guest speaker Andrew Tisch. Free, 9am-noon. Monticello, 931 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy. 984-9800.
Nonprofit
Harmonia
Saturday, July 8
Area musicians including Erin Lunsford, Genna Matthew, John D’earth and Davina Jackson join forces for a benefit to support Youngcenter.org and Creciendo Juntos, which both aid migrant children. Free admission (donations accepted), 4- 8pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. cj-network.org
Health & Wellness
Kids aerial yoga
Saturday, July 7
No gymnastics background required for this aerial yoga session that promotes balance and strength for kids ages 6 to 10. $20 (RSVP required), 1:30-2:30pm. FlyDog Yoga, 1039 Millmont St. 964-1964.