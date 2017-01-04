Living Picks: January 4-10

FAMILY
Playing in the Past
Saturday, January 7
Play games with historic interpreters from the Frontier Culture Museum. Free, 3pm. Crozet Library, 2020 Library Ave., Crozet. RSVP to 823-4050.
NONPROFIT
Twelfth Night concert
Sunday, January 8
The combined choirs of Olivet Presbyterian Church and the Staunton Church of the Brethren perform the sounds of the season. Freewill offering goes to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. 7-9pm. Staunton Church of the Brethren, 1615 N. Coalter St., Staunton. stauntonbrethren.org
FOOD & DRINK
Cooking class
Tuesday, January 10
This cooking class pays tribute to the late Michel Richard, of Citronelle and Central in Washington, D.C., by featuring his recipes. $68, 7pm. Mona Lisa Pasta, 921 Preston Ave. RSVP to 295-2494.
HEALTH & WELLNESS
West Coast swing
Tuesday, January 10
The West Coast swing dance style —a modern-day swing—can be performed to rock, jazz and R&B songs. Tuesday night beginner classes run through February 14. $59, 6-7:30pm. Murray High School, 1200 Forest St. apm.activecommunities. com