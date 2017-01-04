Living Picks: January 4-10

FAMILY

Playing in the Past

Saturday, January 7

Play games with historic interpreters from the Frontier Culture Museum. Free, 3pm. Crozet Library, 2020 Library Ave., Crozet. RSVP to 823-4050.

NONPROFIT

Twelfth Night concert

Sunday, January 8

The combined choirs of Olivet Presbyterian Church and the Staunton Church of the Brethren perform the sounds of the season. Freewill offering goes to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. 7-9pm. Staunton Church of the Brethren, 1615 N. Coalter St., Staunton. stauntonbrethren.org

FOOD & DRINK

Cooking class

Tuesday, January 10

This cooking class pays tribute to the late Michel Richard, of Citronelle and Central in Washington, D.C., by featuring his recipes. $68, 7pm. Mona Lisa Pasta, 921 Preston Ave. RSVP to 295-2494.

HEALTH & WELLNESS

West Coast swing

Tuesday, January 10

The West Coast swing dance style —a modern-day swing—can be performed to rock, jazz and R&B songs. Tuesday night beginner classes run through February 14. $59, 6-7:30pm. Murray High School, 1200 Forest St. apm.activecommunities. com