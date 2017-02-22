LIVING Picks: February 22-28

NONPROFIT

Grand Gala 2017: Moonlight in Paris

Saturday, February 25

The Senior Center’s gala includes cocktails, dinner, dancing and a moonlight raffle. Black tie optional; berets welcome. $175, 6:30-11:30pm. Boar’s Head Inn Pavilion, 200 Ednam Dr. seniorcenterinc.org/giving/gala-2017

FAMILY

Living Lab

Saturday, February 25

The Virginia Discovery Museum has partnered with the Child Development Laboratories at UVA to create a Living Lab at the museum in which child development is studied through short, fun, hands-on games and activities. 1-3pm; included in museum admission, $8 per person. Virginia Discovery Museum, 524 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. vadm.org

FOOD & DRINK

Soup! There It Is cook-off

Sunday, February 26

Feeling soup-er confident about your culinary skills? You can apply to be one of the home chefs facing off against restaurant chefs in this fundraiser for WTJU. First 100 attendees receive a commemorative soup bowl to take home; each attendee gets to taste all soups and vote for his favorite. $20, 12:30-3:30pm. Fry’s Spring Beach Club, 2512 Jefferson Park Ave. wtju.net/soup

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Druminyasa

Saturday, February 25

Feel the rhythm as you create a mind-body connection during this 75-minute vinyasa flow class led by Becky Eschenroeder, with a live soundtrack from percussionist Brad Ellsworth of Druminyasa. $20-25; 4- 5:15pm. Ashtanga Yoga Charlottesville Belmont, above MAS restaurant, 904 Monticello Rd. ashtanga charlottesville.com