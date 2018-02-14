LIVING Picks: Family art, mindfulness and Porkapolooza

FAMILY

Family Art Jams

Saturday, February 17

The Fralin Museum of Art at UVA leads children on age-appropriate tours and hosts hands-on art activities, this session centered on “marvelous monotypes.” Parents and adult family members are encouraged to serve as assistants. Free, 10am-noon (ages 5-12) and 1-3pm (ages 8-12). The Fralin, 155 Rugby Rd. 243-2050.

NONPROFIT

Piedmont Landscape Association seminar

Thursday, February 15

The Piedmont Landscape Association’s annual seminar brings together gardening enthusiasts and landscape professionals to discuss topics such as pests, urban ecosystems and more. $50-75, 8am-5pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. theparamount.net

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Mindfulness meditation workshop

Saturday, February 17

J. Robin Albertsson-Wren leads an evening of stress reduction and shares information on managing stress for you and your family. $10 suggested donation, 10:30am-noon. Charlottesville T’ai Chi Center, 206 Water St. E. RSVP to (877) 880-2479.

FOOD & DRINK

Porkapolooza

Saturday, February 17, and Sunday, February 18

Get ready to pig out at this pork-tastic event full of food, live music, face painting and more. $10-20, noon-8pm. The BBQ Exchange, 102 Martinsburg Ave., Gordonsville. bbqex.com