LIVING Picks: Family art, mindfulness and Porkapolooza

FAMILY
Family Art Jams
Saturday, February 17
The Fralin Museum of Art at UVA leads children on age-appropriate tours and hosts hands-on art activities, this session centered on “marvelous monotypes.” Parents and adult family members are encouraged to serve as assistants. Free, 10am-noon (ages 5-12) and 1-3pm (ages 8-12). The Fralin, 155 Rugby Rd. 243-2050.
NONPROFIT
Piedmont Landscape Association seminar
Thursday, February 15
The Piedmont Landscape Association’s annual seminar brings together gardening enthusiasts and landscape professionals to discuss topics such as pests, urban ecosystems and more. $50-75, 8am-5pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. theparamount.net
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Mindfulness meditation workshop
Saturday, February 17
J. Robin Albertsson-Wren leads an evening of stress reduction and shares information on managing stress for you and your family. $10 suggested donation, 10:30am-noon. Charlottesville T’ai Chi Center, 206 Water St. E. RSVP to (877) 880-2479.
FOOD & DRINK
Porkapolooza
Saturday, February 17, and Sunday, February 18
Get ready to pig out at this pork-tastic event full of food, live music, face painting and more. $10-20, noon-8pm. The BBQ Exchange, 102 Martinsburg Ave., Gordonsville. bbqex.com