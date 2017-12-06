LIVING Picks: December 6-12

FAMILY

Virginia Glee Club Christmas concert

Saturday, December 9

The UVA Glee Club performs seasonal favorites with plenty of opportunities for the audience to sing along. $5-15, 8-10pm. First Presbyterian Church, 500 Park St. virginia gleeclub.org

NONPROFIT

Holiday Heritage Parade

Saturday, December 9

The Downtown Business Association of Charlottesville parades local holiday cheer with floats, marching bands, living history performers and more. Free, 10am. Downtown Mall. downtowncharlottesville.net

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Taking control of stress

Thursday, December 7

This class (part of a series) focuses on the effects of stress—both acute and chronic—on our bodies and health. Learn several techniques for stress management. Free, 1- 2pm. Sentara Martha Jefferson Health & Wellness Center Patient Education Room, 590 Peter Jefferson Pkwy. 654-4510.

FOOD & DRINK

Christmas caroling party

Friday, December 8

While enjoying a glass of wine or hot chocolate by the fire after dinner (included in price), join the UVA Sil’hooettes in singing Christmas carols. $20, 6-9pm. Veritas Vineyard & Winery, 151 Veritas Ln., Afton. veritaswines.com