LIVING Picks: December 6-12

12/06/17 at 6:38 AM

FAMILY
Virginia Glee Club Christmas concert
Saturday, December 9

The UVA Glee Club performs seasonal favorites with plenty of opportunities for the audience to sing along. $5-15, 8-10pm. First Presbyterian Church, 500 Park St. virginia gleeclub.org

NONPROFIT
Holiday Heritage Parade
Saturday, December 9

The Downtown Business Association of Charlottesville parades local holiday cheer with floats, marching bands, living history performers and more. Free, 10am. Downtown Mall. downtowncharlottesville.net

HEALTH & WELLNESS
Taking control of stress
Thursday, December 7

This class (part of a series) focuses on the effects of stress—both acute and chronic—on our bodies and health. Learn several techniques for stress management. Free, 1- 2pm. Sentara Martha Jefferson Health & Wellness Center Patient Education Room, 590 Peter Jefferson Pkwy. 654-4510.

FOOD & DRINK
Christmas caroling party
Friday, December 8

While enjoying a glass of wine or hot chocolate by the fire after dinner (included in price), join the UVA Sil’hooettes in singing Christmas carols. $20, 6-9pm. Veritas Vineyard & Winery, 151 Veritas Ln., Afton. veritaswines.com

