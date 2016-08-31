LIVING Picks: August 31-September 6

Food & Drink

Virginia Food Truck Battle

Sunday, September 4

Twelve area food trucks will fight it out for the title of “best food” at the second annual Virginia Food Truck Battle & Beer Competition. Proceeds benefit The MaDee Project, which helps families and their children with pediatric cancer. $10, 2pm. Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia, 1290 Richmond Ave., Staunton. tickets.frontiermuseum.org

Nonprofit

Peanut Butter Drive

Saturday, September 3

Telegraph Art & Comics is hosting its inaugural Peanut Butter Drive to benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. All non-perishable donations will be accepted, but people who donate peanut butter will receive a 20 percent store discount. Telegraph Art & Comics, 211A West Main St., Downtown Mall. 244-3210.

Health & Wellness

Hoofing with the Herd 5K

Saturday, September 3

If you’ve ever wanted to run with wild horses, now’s your chance to run or walk one of three courses with Scottsville Sanctuary’s wild herd. All paths have natural terrain, gravel roads and rolling green pastures with a Blue Ridge Mountains view. Music, food and a meet-the-mustangs hayride follows. $15-35, 10am. The Scottsville Sanctuary, 15585 S. Constitution Rte., Scottsville. (540) 661-9990.

Family

Meet Yer Eats Farm Tour

Saturday, September 5

Visit 10 of the farms that regularly sell their wares at City Market. Bring a cooler and some cash—most of the farms offer produce, eggs, meat, cheese and plants for purchase. Free, 10am-4pm. Various locations. meetyereats.wordpress.com.