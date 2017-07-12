Southern Exposure Seed Exchange worker and Acorn Community member Irena Hollowell works in the garden.

Sitting at a big communal dining table at Acorn at dusk and eating a snack of bread with butter and huckleberry jam made from commune-grown berries, Wallace recalls how she came to work with seeds in the first place. Not long after forming Acorn, she and another community member, Brian “Cricket” Rakida, looked through newspaper classified ads in search of a winter job to make money for the community. “There was this funny ad,” Wallace recalls, pretending to open a paper in front of her, “something about ‘interesting work with heirloom seeds, some computer skills appreciated; unfortunately, not so great pay.’ We thought it was so cute and sincere, and we thought it would be fun to learn more about seeds,” Wallace says, and she figured her extensive gardening experience would come in handy. So, they answered the ad.

Jeff McCormack, a UVA biologist with a pharmacology background who’d been interested in seeds ever since he picked up a packet of Jacob’s cattle bean seeds at Old Sturbridge Village, a living museum in Massachusetts that imitates rural life in late 18th- and early 19th-century New England, had placed the ad. McCormack had started Southern Exposure Seed Exchange more than a decade earlier, in June 1982, and needed more employees to work at the expanding company that got its start saving and selling, among other things, an unusual variety of potato onion from the Blue Ridge Seed Savers that McCormack wrote about for Organic Gardening magazine.

McCormack says he started Southern Exposure for a number of reasons: to document the stories behind the seeds; encourage the sustainable practices of planting, growing and consuming organic and regional varieties; and to preserve the genetics of these heirloom and organic crops and varieties. With all that in mind, the company focused on collecting and selling open-pollinated, non-hybrid seeds to encourage customers to save their own and share them with other gardeners, McCormack says. He sold the business to the folks at Acorn Community in November 1999, just as the Y2K craze was hitting, and many people, fearing the end of society as we know it, stocked up on seeds and other gardening and seed-saving supplies from companies like Southern Exposure, McCormack says.

Today, Southern Exposure is located in its own building on the grounds of Acorn Community and its seed catalog offers a few hundred heirloom and organic seed varieties. Some of the varieties are saved at Acorn (and they experiment with many more varieties than they save), but most varieties are grown and saved by 70 dedicated farmers and gardeners all over the country; about 80 percent of those providers are located in central Virginia, says Ken Bezilla, Southern Exposure’s inventory manager. Farmers ship the seeds to Southern Exposure, where they’re sorted, processed and packaged before being stored in the neatly organized, air-conditioned seed room that SESE seed processing specialist Irena Hollowell says contains “many millions of seeds” of all shapes and sizes and with names like early moonbeam, Ali Baba, sugar baby and scaly bark (all watermelons).

Seeds need saving because not all seeds are created equal. Most of the crops that we consume today—fruits, vegetables, grains—come from hybrid seeds that are produced by intentionally cross-pollinating plants to beget certain qualities such as rapid growth, high yield and hardiness for a cross-country trip in the bed of a truck. (Sometimes this happens naturally, as insects and the wind can cross-pollinate plants, but it’s usually intentional when money is involved, as it always is in big agriculture.) Many of those crops are genetically modified (GMO) seeds that are created in a lab. The hybrid seed contributed to the dramatic increase in American agricultural production in the second half of the 20th century, and to increased use of chemicals and pesticides in the growing process. “It’s very…complex,” Wallace says of the Big Ag world.

Wallace, LeHoullier, McCormack and their ilk focus on organic and heirloom seeds. Organic seeds are grown and harvested without using chemical processes. Hybrid seeds can be organic, and LeHoullier says some gardeners enjoy experimenting with hybrid plants, though the hybrid seed is impure and cannot be saved for future generations; if planted, a hybrid seed will not result in the same plant from which it came, but it will be a blend of the two parent plants, much like a human baby exhibits physical characteristics of both its parents, LeHoullier says.

Heirloom seeds, though, are pure seeds—these varieties have been around for so long that their genetics have stabilized (hybrid seeds can eventually stabilize when developed properly). Save a seed from a Cherokee purple tomato, plant and cultivate it, and you’ll get a vine full of Cherokee purple tomatoes.

The tropic tomato is a modern open pollinated tomato developed at the University of Florida. Wallace says that it’s really disease resistant, large, flavorful and early. Recommended for growth in the Mid-Atlantic, it can be grown in gardens and greenhouses.

Seed savers believe there are many reasons for preserving heirloom seeds. For one, older heirloom varieties are tastier than newer varieties (what’s better than a vine-ripened tomato?) and, as Mother Earth News and many individual seed savers point out, crops grown from heirloom seeds are likely to be more nutritious. They’re usually grown organically (no chemicals) from open-pollinated seeds that have been chosen for adaptability to climate, flavor and quality—they’re not meant to live in a shipping container for weeks on end, losing nutritional value by the day. Many heirloom seeds haven’t been in commerce at all—they’re instead passed down through generations of a single family, like the Shows okra variety that an elderly Mississippi woman and member of the Shows family sent to SESE so that it could be preserved and shared long after she died. The stories, the seeds’ history, are worth saving, too.

And then there’s the preservation of genetic variety that goes along with saving heirloom seeds. Because they’re created in a specific climate and have survived in that climate for so long, heirloom seeds are more adaptable than hybrid and GMO seeds. They’re more likely to stand up to disease, drought, extreme heat and extreme cold. “When we think about climate change, or climate instability, having varieties that are more adaptable” is key to preserving our agricultural future, says Wallace.

That genetic diversity is crucial, too—if a farmer plants 100 acres with just one variety of corn and it’s hit with a blight, that’s 100 acres of crop lost. If a farmer plants 100 acres with three different varieties of corn and that same blight hits, perhaps it wipes out just one third of the crop.

“If the practice of seed saving were to be so forgotten that nobody would tap into those seeds, they’d go extinct,” says LeHoullier. “And to me, extinction of any living thing is sad. That’s a bundle of genes you can’t get back again.”