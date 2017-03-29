Breakfast, they say, is the most important meal of the day. But we’d wager that whoever said that had never had brunch. If they had, they’d know there are few things finer than waking up on Saturday morning only to meet friends at table in the cool spring air and hunker down for an hour or so of truly indulgent eating—syrup drizzling over French toast, butter spread over fresh-baked bread, yellow yolk dripping over the edge of an English muffin. In this issue, we’ve pinpointed more than 25 ways to immerse yourself in one of the weekend’s greatest traditions. And don’t you dare forget the mimosa.
Trends with Benedicts
Charlottesville chefs love to put their own spins on a brunch basic
Eggs Benedict unites a crisp English muffin, savory Canadian bacon, decadent hollandaise sauce and two fluffy clouds of poached egg. No one knows for certain who first dreamed up this bedrock of the respectable brunch menu. And here in Charlottesville, it seems, no one can quite agree on the best way to make it. As this roundup reveals, poached eggs are a must, but everything else is up for grabs.
Eggs Sardou
Rapture
Chef Alex Terpilowski’s latest Benedict “hails from the New Orleans tradition,” he says. Its Big Easy namesake pairs artichokes with creamed spinach, but Terpilowski’s version combines housemade spinach-artichoke spread (with buttermilk and lemon for extra tanginess), eggs, a biscuit or muffin and grilled tomato. Terpilowski says he’s already thinking about his next Southern twist on the Benedict, and pondering ways to meld Hollandaise sauce with red-eye gravy.
Chorizo Benedict with avocado salad and jalapeño hollandaise
Hamiltons’ at First & Main
Chef Curtis Shaver and his kitchen compatriots were brainstorming new Benedict ideas when they remembered the Spanish dry chorizo they served with mussels at dinner. An avocado salad creates a nest that keeps the sausage and poached eggs on their housemade biscuit base. Jalapeños smoked for 20 minutes add slight heat to the avocado’s brightness, the chorizo’s spice and the eggs’ richness, Shaver says.
Breakfast BBQ
Blue Moon Diner
Six years ago, co-owners Laura Galgano and Franklin Rice Hall updated their weekend specials with a Benedict topped with hand-seasoned, six-hour braised pulled pork barbecue. It proved so popular that they not only kept it on the breakfast menu, but they took pulled pork sandwiches off the lunch menu; the breakfast version outsold its midday counterpart. “If we put an egg on something, people go crazy,” Galgano says.
Pork belly or sauteéd greens Benedicts
Commonwealth Restaurant & Skybar
Chef Reggie Calhoun trades English muffins or biscuits for buttery toasted brioche slices from Albemarle Baking Company. That base soaks up juices from either a tender, crispy, house-brined hunk of pork belly, or a sautéed mix of Swiss chard, Louisa living lettuces, baby spinach and cilantro. The water, lightly squeezed from the blend just before serving, Calhoun says, helps cut the richness of the eggs and hollandaise sauce: “You can taste the real flavor of the greens.”
The Hungry Norman, the Southern Belle, the Big Bad Wolf and more
Bluegrass Grill & Bakery
“I would run a whole restaurant of Benedicts if I could,” says Bluegrass owner Chrissy Benninger. Instead, she offers a battalion of regular and special Benedicts. The Hungry Norman, a previous chef’s invention involving goat cheese, blackberry jam and sausage links, began the Benedict bonanza about five years ago. Its many companions now include customer favorite the Southern Belle, a weekend-only mix of smoked Gouda pimiento cheese, chopped bacon and tomatoes, and jalapeño Hollandaise. Benninger also created a Brie, raspberry jam, ham and jalapeño Hollandaise combo to fit a name her 22-year-old son dreamed up: “Friends With Benedicts.”—NA
Benedict beginnings
While there’s no one agreed-upon origin of traditional eggs Benedict, the theories are as many-layered as the brunch dish itself. It’s this one we like best, though: According to a 1942 interview in The New Yorker’s “Talk of the Town” column, a retired stock broker by the name of Lemuel Benedict recalled a morning in 1894 when he walked into the Waldorf Hotel and asked for buttered toast, poached eggs, crisp bacon and “a hooker of hollandaise” to cure his hangover.
Hamiltons’ eggs Benedict with chorizo, avocado salad and smoked jalapeño hollandaise
Ingredients
2 local farm eggs
Slices of Spanish dried chorizo
Housemade biscuit, cut in half and toasted
Avocado salad
2 avocados, peeled and diced
1/4 cup red onion, diced
1/2 cup English cucumber, diced
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
1 tbsp. lime juice
2 tsp. garlic, minced
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 tsp. Tabasco
Salt and pepper
Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and crush together with a fork, while leaving it chunky, and set aside.
Smoked jalapeño hollandaise
2 jalapeños, cut in half, stemmed and seeded
2 egg yolks
1/2 lb. clarified butter and kept warm
1 tsp. lemon juice
Tabasco
Salt and pepper
Place jalapeños in a smoker, smoke pan or grill for 10 minutes. Place smoked peppers, lemon juice and egg yolks in a blender and purée. While the blender is running, slowly add clarified butter. Adjust seasoning with Tabasco, salt and pepper. Place sauce in a container and keep warm.
To plate
Fill a medium-size saucepot with water and a good splash of white vinegar. Bring the water to a low simmer. With a slotted spoon, swirl the water and crack eggs into the whirlpool. Let eggs cook for 3 to 5 minutes. While eggs are cooking, place slices of chorizo on each of the biscuits and a spoonful of the avocado salad on top on the chorizo. Lift poached eggs out with the slotted spoon and place on top of the avocado salad. Plate the Benedicts and spoon the hollandaise over top of the eggs. Garnish with herbs.
Keep it clean
If you’re trying to be health-conscious, brunch can be a real buzzkill. But it’s not all sugary syrups and pastry baskets. Here’s the good, better, best if you’re craving cleaner eats.
“I mean, it has spinach, so…”
Cafe Caturra’s spinach, tomato and cheddar omelet
A fluffy cheese omelet intermixed with greens and tomato overtop Caturra potatoes with a side of wheat toast. Don’t forgo a cup of the café’s locally roasted coffee to accompany.
“It’s vegetarian!”
Bizou’s vegetable frittata
Crimini mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and braised kale mingle in this brunch staple, topped off with a sprinkle of chèvre and drizzled with a red pepper coulis for just a hint of spice.
“I’m vegan.”
Fig’s vegan scramble
This mix of organic tofu with zucchini, tomatoes, onions, spinach and baby bellas shines. Add a side of avocado for three bucks and toss it on top for a creamy addition.
The big binge
Stretch out your weekend repast with one of three local brunch buffets
What’s the worst part of brunch? When it’s over, of course.
Enter the brunch buffet—your invitation to eat as much as you want at your own pace and maybe even throw in a couple mimosas.
“We do a breakfast buffet every day, but on Sunday we blow it out of the water with brunch,” says Shawn Jernigan, director of food and beverage at the Boar’s Head Inn Old Mill Room. “It’s a lively Sunday afternoon.”
After a long week of charging hard at work and the gym, loosen the belt and check out one of these three never-ending brunch spreads.
Old Mill Room
The granddaddy of C’ville brunch buffets has been around for more than 20 years. To hang on that long, it’s had to find its niche.
“It’s evolved into something that’s been a community effort, a focal point of the community,” Jernigan says. “People go to church and come see us, or those same families that come to town year after year come when they visit.”
The evolution means that alongside perfectly poached eggs Benedict and slow-roasted prime rib sliced to order, the Old Mill Room is adding new items to the brunch buffet all the time, like the rotating composed salads or throwing a crab cake on that eggs Benny.
And they’re sourcing more and more items locally, be they from Virginia’s vast selection of artisanal cheeses or produce bought at the farmers market on Saturday and served the next morning at the à la minute omelet station.
“In an era when sometimes Sunday brunch has been a little passé, we have seemed to be able to sustain a great Sunday crowd and following,” chef Dale Ford says. “We are proud of the level of interaction in the dining room and proud of the fact that the local community supports all our efforts.”
The Old Mill Room brunch customer base has likewise evolved. What began as a meal focused on hotel guests is now about 90 percent outside customers, many of whom are loyal regulars, Jernigan says.
The Fitzroy
When the Fitzroy opened last year, it was clear owner Richard Ridge and his team totally “got it” when it comes to brunch.
“We may eat breakfast rushing out the door on our way to work or heat up leftovers for dinner at home because we’re too tired to cook,” Ridge said. “However, brunch is the one meal that if you’re going to go for it, you absolutely want to do it right.”
The answer was a buffet with a few select items, prepared in a way that didn’t cost the kitchen on quality. It lets folks eat at their own pace, and it’s particularly well suited to big crowds—the key to a good Sunday funday stretching from late morning to early afternoon.
As for the menu, it’s classics-plus: shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles (two regulars’ favorites), a rotating veggie frittata, locally baked cinnamon buns from Goodwin Creek bakery or a fresh-baked house coffeecake. The Fitzroy also offers fresh-squeezed juices and one of the best new cocktail programs in town.
“Brunch is all about comfort, and we’ve got a lot of dishes that we know our guests look forward to having week in and week out,” Ridge says. “Knowing that, we prefer to keep a steady lineup while varying certain dishes slightly depending on the season.”
The Pointe
When you do a breakfast buffet every day, you get the hang of it. Like the Old Mill Room, The Omni’s Pointe restaurant takes its weekday bread and butter and amps it up on Sundays.
“We call it The Art of Breakfast, and it’s everything under the sun—steel cut oatmeal, Bodo’s bagels, capers, onion, pancakes and waffles, omelets to order, a whole gluten-free section with cereal and muffins,” says Jordan Siverson, the hotel’s director of food and beverage. Wait, Bodo’s bagels? Yep.
The Pointe serves up its brunch buffet, which includes coffee, tea and juice, both Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm. Reservations are suggested.—SG
Three for the road
A good brunch only comes around once a week (twice, if you’re lucky), so it’s of utmost importance to choose the right spot. Here are three you shouldn’t overlook just because they’re a little further from town. A Sunday morning drive makes your meal even sweeter, we say.
Gordonsville
Restaurant Pomme
A French jewel in the seriously charming town of Gordonsville, Pomme offers a comprehensive menu straight from the City of Lights: omelette de crabe et Boursin, filet de sole St. Germain and, of course, French toast. The warm, intimate dining room will have you feeling très Français by the end of the meal.
Scottsville
Tavern on the James
Located within walking distance of the James River, this downtown Scottsville spot delivers on its Southern Sundays promise, with ham steak and country-fried pork chops, plus collard greens, green beans and more. (Personally, we’d go for the Great Googly Moogly: biscuits layered with eggs, potatoes, bacon and cheddar cheese, topped with sausage gravy.)
Nellysford
Basic Necessities
The limited brunch menu at this charming café-wine-and-cheese-shop hybrid only serves to further its hidden gem quality. Choose from staples like French toast or a frittata. Or try the Basque Pipérade: fresh eggs scrambled with peppers, onions, tomatoes, feta and herbs and a hint of Espelette pepper.
Meat and greet
For optimal hangover-crushing power, turn to the meaty brunch
Go ahead and have that light breakfast. It’s early, and your dainty little tummy probably can’t take anything heavy.
But as the clock rolls toward noon, open things up and bring on the meat. Brunch gives you the chance to order anything you want, maybe have ’em throw an egg on there, and call it a morning meal. These six dishes put the lunch in brunch with some seriously meaty implications.
Short ribs and eggs
Petit Pois
Chef Brian Helleberg knows his way around a brunch menu—he’s constantly making up new dishes for the weekend spread by adapting successful lunch and dinner items. Take the braised short ribs and eggs. “Our short ribs from Wolf Creek are just so good,” he says. Why not take them to brunch?
Helleberg braises the ribs in wine and stock, pulls them off the bone and pairs them with parsnip purée, grilled bread, poached eggs and a splash of the braising liquid to bring it all together.
Brunch burger
Commonwealth Restaurant & Skybar
Commonwealth’s Brunch Burger is all about simplicity. That’s what chef Reggie Calhoun says his customers want. “Our cheeseburger on the regular menu is more complicated,” he says. “I felt like for brunch, people love simplicity.”
To achieve the goal, Calhoun makes his patties out of Commonwealth’s house grind of brisket, skirt steak and short rib, and tops them with bacon, an over-hard fried egg, American cheese, aioli and fresh lettuce and tomato.
“We don’t overcomplicate it,” Calhoun says. “I’ve figured out our crowd. We just want to give them something made from scratch and delicious.”
B&B waffle
Fossett’s
The first B: blue corn waffle. The second: braised pork belly. There’s no going back and forth on this one—it’s a celebration of meat for breakfast.
“We cure our own pork belly and braise it in local apple cider,” Fossett’s Robert Jackson says. After about five hours at 300 degrees, the pork belly gets a hard sear on the flattop and is served with sunny-side up eggs, whipped butter and “the best Virginia maple syrup we can find.”
Oh, and that’s all on a waffle beefed up with blue corn so it can stand up to the rich toppings. Thank the brunch gods those Bs got together.
Pulled pork biscuits
Firefly
Homemade drop biscuits, slow-roasted pork shoulder and not one but two sauces. That’s how Firefly rolls out its take on biscuits and gravy.
“It’s been one of our top sellers at brunch,” says chef Ted Miller. Get a load of these flavors and you’ll see why—marinated pork butt cooked low and slow, barbecue sauce with the braising liquid as a base, biscuits with notes of onion, Monterey Jack cheese and rosemary and a traditional white cream-based gravy with bacon fat and sage.
When the barbecue sauce and gravy come together, “it’s like an overload of sweet and salty,” Miller says.
Chicken and waffles
The Whiskey Jar
The chicken and waffles at The Whiskey Jar are the restaurant’s “big work horse,” according to chef John Meiklejohn. And why wouldn’t they be? This “classic combo hits all the notes—savory, sweet, crispy and the waffle is nice and soft inside,” Meiklejohn says.
The Jar’s take on the dish is highly traditional and highly addictive: a Belgian-style buttermilk waffle topped with maple syrup and old school on-the-bone Southern fried chicken marinated in buttermilk and hot sauce, served with or without gravy. Go ahead and get the gravy.
Duck Hunt club
Oakhurst Inn Café
Club sandwiches are great. What if they had duck confit and applewood-smoked bacon on them?
“The nice smokiness of the bacon goes well with the juicy fattiness of the duck,” chef Hannah Moster says. Add to those bits local chèvre cheese, peppery arugula, house-made sweet-and-sour cherries in a balsamic reduction, tuck it all into three slices of local pain de campagne, and you got yourself one ducky club.—SG
When pigs fry
If you like your bacon crispy (as we do), there’s only one way to do it, says JM Stock’s James Lum. Fry it up, but keep the heat low (“Even crispy bacon doesn’t mean black bacon,” he says). “You’ll end up with a perfectly crispy golden brown slice of bacon.”
But, we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Lum says that, before you can even think about cooking, you have to get the right slice. Ask the butcher to slice it thick (for a meatier texture) or slightly thinner (for cooking it crispy). The most common order at JM Stock, though, is “somewhere in the middle.” “Trust me,” says Lum, “we’ll know what you mean.”
Brunch battle
Which taste sensation reigns supreme at the mid-morning meal?
Salty versus sweet—an epic battle playing out across mankind’s tabletops for generations. And in no place is that battle more heated than on the brunch table. Those who favor the savory will have no place for those who bow to the sweet. And those who favor the saccharine shall hardly deign to dine with the salt-addled savages.
Hyperbole you say? We say not. Let’s turn to the experts.
Savory saviors
Patrick Evans of MarieBette Café & Bakery is a pastry chef living a lie. He’s much more likely to order an egg dish for brunch than a sugary confection.
“I don’t want to sugar crash in the middle of the morning,” he says. “I feel like sugar is really good in the moment but then you regret it.”
Egg sandwiches, bacon, croques madame and monsieur, breakfast tacos and burritos, maybe an apple tart with no sugar added—that’s what gets Evans going in the morning. And indeed, it’s his castigation of the cloying that might make him the pastry chef he is.
“I’m not as inclined to load anything up with icing, anything overly sweet,” he says. “Our pastries are not sickeningly sweet. I have just never had a huge sweet tooth.”
Sweet saints
How far do you have to go from Evans to find a dissenting opinion? Across the kitchen. His partner Jason Becton can’t get enough of the ’crose.
“Patrick would rather have bread during dinner, and I would rather skip it and fill up on dessert,” he says. “I think it’s kind of like our personalities.”
Becton craves MarieBette’s French toast stuffed with roasted bananas and cream cheese, crêpes with Nutella, pancakes with berries and whipped cream for brunch. And he comes by it honestly.
“One of our daughters said, ‘This is too sweet’ about something,” he says. “That would never have come out of my mouth when I was 5.”—SG
MarieBette’s stuffed French toast
Nutella Butter
1/2 cup Nutella
1/2 butter, softened
In a mixing bowl, combine the Nutella and the softened butter until well mixed but you can still see the butter from the Nutella. Keep at room temperature.
Filling
8 oz cream cheese, softened
1 banana
On a small baking sheet or oven-proof pan, roast the banana in a broiler for about eight to 10 minutes or until it is dark golden brown on top. In a mixing bowl with a rubber spatula or in a food processor, blend the banana with the cream cheese until well combined.
Batter
3 eggs
2 cups heavy cream
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
In a mixing bowl, whisk together all the batter ingredients until well combined.
To finish
8 thick slices of brioche or challah
1 tbsp. butter
Powdered sugar and maple syrup
With a bread knife, cut brioche or challah slices in half without cutting them all the way down (the two halves should be attached). Slather the inside of each slice with a generous teaspoon of the filling. Heat a large skillet (nonstick or cast-iron) or griddle over medium heat. Spread the tablespoon of butter over the hot skillet. Dip the filled slices of bread into the batter making sure that all the bread is covered in batter. Cook the slices on the hot skillet for about two minutes on each side or until dark golden brown. Dust with powdered sugar, spoon a dollop of the Nutella butter on top and serve with real maple syrup.
Old Country cookin’
For brunch with a kick, head south
Brunch isn’t just an English tradition. If you ask the folks at The Bebedero, your mid-morning meal might be the best time to spice things up.
The Downtown Mall restaurant features a unique brunch menu inspired by the family cooking traditions of chefs Yuliana Perez Vasquez and Cesar Perez, specifically the food from Vasquez’s native Veracruz, Mexico. “We wanted to show some dishes used as brunch in Mexico,” says Vasquez. “We use mainly fresh ingredients and all made in-house recipes to make sure the true Mexican flavors stand out.”
The region of Veracruz lines the Gulf of Mexico, and is known for the use of seafood and tropical fruits in its cuisine, which has Afro-Cuban and Spanish influences. The result is a mix of bright, savory and slightly sweet flavors like black pepper, saffron and vanilla that happen to pair perfectly with brunch staples.
Examples of this fusion on the brunch menu at the Downtown Mall restaurant include the Veracruz Benedict, which replaces the traditional English muffin with a dense potato and chorizo cake, topped with an egg and a tangy Veracruz Hollandaise sauce. The Puebla omelette is a take on the classic brunch favorite, but with the kick of sliced jalapeño, which gets rounded out by creamy queso Oaxaca. Both dishes balance rich, comforting components with lighter, clean flavors.
While brunching at The Bebedero, make plans to share a toast over one a signature cocktail. Brunchtime calls for a pisco sour: light and fluffy with citrus, egg whites and Chilean Pisco, rimmed with a smoky, spicy salt, set aflame then topped with a fresh flower. Salud!—WK
While you’re at it, try one of these other south-of-the-border brunches.
Beer Run’s breakfast tacos
Served from 8-11:30am on Saturday mornings only, these rare delicacies range from cheesy to spicy.
La Taza’s Guatemalan breakfast
Take tortilla, line with black beans, layer in fried egg and half a tomato. Eat with hands. Save plantain for dessert.
Threepenny Café’s huevos rancheros
The one thing that could take this traditional dish over the top? Chorizo (which you can add for $3).
Mix master
The solution to your brunch-at-home stumper is…quiche! “While most people love quiche because it’s tasty,” says Dinner at Home owner Ashley East, “it’s also fairly simple to prepare.”
Basically anything can be thrown into one. A good formula is a combo of meat/protein, cheese and a vegetable. But, East warns, “Just make sure there’s not too much filling so you still enjoy the fluffy egg!” Here’s one of the caterer’s favorite combinations.—CW
Herb and mushroom quiche
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Quarter 4-6 oz. mushrooms (crimini and shitake, cleaned) and toss them with extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper, and put them on a baking sheet to roast for about 10 minutes. Whisk together five eggs and 1 1/2 cups half and half, season with salt and pepper. Bake a pie shell for eight minutes, then remove it from the oven. Fill it with the mushrooms, 1/2 cup grated Gruyère cheese and 1/2 cup of herbs (chives, dill and parsley). Pour the egg mixture over the top and bake until fully cooked, about 30 to 40 minutes.
Rise & shine
Brunch cocktails worth waking up for
Weekend brunch: the only time it’s socially acceptable to order a water, a coffee, an orange juice and a bloody Mary all at once. We all know that brunch would just be plain old breakfast if it weren’t for the drink menu, so whether you’re still recovering from the night before or just getting started for the day, go ahead and make brunch official with one of these morning (or afternoon) cocktails.
Green bloody Mary
Tavern & Grocery
It may not be easy being green, but it sure is tasty. At Tavern & Grocery, a spin on the classic bloody Mary features green tomato, tomatillo and jalapeño juices blended with arugula and roasted garlic. General manager and bar director Patrick McClure recommends ordering it with gin or tequila, but he says the drink is hearty enough to cover the burn of vodka.
Pair it with: Croque Madame
Breakfast shot
Boylan Heights
It’s never too early for a shot, amirite? Should you stagger on down to the Corner for weekend brunch, go ahead and treat yourself to the breakfast shot, which tastes like pancakes and syrup. It’s the perfect solution for those mornings when you can’t decide between sweet and savory for brunch—eat your eggs, drink your pancakes.
Pair it with: A classic bacon, egg and cheese
Rhubarb fizz
Hamiltons’ at First & Main
In the mood for something bubbly, but not fruity? The brunch menu at Hamiltons’ includes the rhubarb fizz, an elegant cocktail made of rhubarb bitters, raw sugar cube and Prosecco. It’s not too sweet, not too bitter and not too sour.
Pair it with: Frittata du jour
Key lime brown sugar margarita
Beer Run
Okay, we know a margarita isn’t exactly classic bunch booze. But Beer Run offers breakfast tacos on Saturdays, and really, what could possibly pair better with those than a margarita with Sauza Gold tequila, homemade turbinado sugar syrup and natural key lime juice?
Pair it with: El Guapo breakfast burrito
Mimosas
Shebeen Pub & Braai
You didn’t think we’d get all the way through this list without a mimosa, did you? Well at the Shebeen they’ll see your orange juice and champagne and raise you 10 other fruity choices. With options ranging from blood orange to peach to pineapple, all mimosas are available by the glass and by the pitcher (which servers four).
Pair it with: Anything on the menu—LI
Beer Run’s key lime brown sugar margarita
Fill a pint glass with ice. Add 1.5 oz tequila, .5 oz. triple sec, 1 oz. key lime juice and 2 oz. turbinado simple syrup. Shake well, top off with a splash of soda water, and garnish with a slice of lime.