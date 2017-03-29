The big binge

Stretch out your weekend repast with one of three local brunch buffets

What’s the worst part of brunch? When it’s over, of course.

Enter the brunch buffet—your invitation to eat as much as you want at your own pace and maybe even throw in a couple mimosas.

“We do a breakfast buffet every day, but on Sunday we blow it out of the water with brunch,” says Shawn Jernigan, director of food and beverage at the Boar’s Head Inn Old Mill Room. “It’s a lively Sunday afternoon.”

After a long week of charging hard at work and the gym, loosen the belt and check out one of these three never-ending brunch spreads.

Old Mill Room

The granddaddy of C’ville brunch buffets has been around for more than 20 years. To hang on that long, it’s had to find its niche.

“It’s evolved into something that’s been a community effort, a focal point of the community,” Jernigan says. “People go to church and come see us, or those same families that come to town year after year come when they visit.”

The evolution means that alongside perfectly poached eggs Benedict and slow-roasted prime rib sliced to order, the Old Mill Room is adding new items to the brunch buffet all the time, like the rotating composed salads or throwing a crab cake on that eggs Benny.

And they’re sourcing more and more items locally, be they from Virginia’s vast selection of artisanal cheeses or produce bought at the farmers market on Saturday and served the next morning at the à la minute omelet station.

“In an era when sometimes Sunday brunch has been a little passé, we have seemed to be able to sustain a great Sunday crowd and following,” chef Dale Ford says. “We are proud of the level of interaction in the dining room and proud of the fact that the local community supports all our efforts.”

The Old Mill Room brunch customer base has likewise evolved. What began as a meal focused on hotel guests is now about 90 percent outside customers, many of whom are loyal regulars, Jernigan says.

The Fitzroy

When the Fitzroy opened last year, it was clear owner Richard Ridge and his team totally “got it” when it comes to brunch.

“We may eat breakfast rushing out the door on our way to work or heat up leftovers for dinner at home because we’re too tired to cook,” Ridge said. “However, brunch is the one meal that if you’re going to go for it, you absolutely want to do it right.”

The answer was a buffet with a few select items, prepared in a way that didn’t cost the kitchen on quality. It lets folks eat at their own pace, and it’s particularly well suited to big crowds—the key to a good Sunday funday stretching from late morning to early afternoon.

As for the menu, it’s classics-plus: shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles (two regulars’ favorites), a rotating veggie frittata, locally baked cinnamon buns from Goodwin Creek bakery or a fresh-baked house coffeecake. The Fitzroy also offers fresh-squeezed juices and one of the best new cocktail programs in town.

“Brunch is all about comfort, and we’ve got a lot of dishes that we know our guests look forward to having week in and week out,” Ridge says. “Knowing that, we prefer to keep a steady lineup while varying certain dishes slightly depending on the season.”

The Pointe

When you do a breakfast buffet every day, you get the hang of it. Like the Old Mill Room, The Omni’s Pointe restaurant takes its weekday bread and butter and amps it up on Sundays.

“We call it The Art of Breakfast, and it’s everything under the sun—steel cut oatmeal, Bodo’s bagels, capers, onion, pancakes and waffles, omelets to order, a whole gluten-free section with cereal and muffins,” says Jordan Siverson, the hotel’s director of food and beverage. Wait, Bodo’s bagels? Yep.

The Pointe serves up its brunch buffet, which includes coffee, tea and juice, both Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm. Reservations are suggested.—SG