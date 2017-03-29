The only thing better than one dessert? A whole assortment of desserts. Grit recently added cakes, brûlées and tarts to the coffee shop’s menu of small plates. Currently only available at the Stonefield location (and only on weekends), the bite-sized selection will pair with the restaurant’s heavily curated beer, wine and cocktail program. “We’re focused on creating more of a European café feel,” says co-founder Brandon Wooten, which means table service each evening. In other words, your next date night is solved. (Just be sure to order enough for sharing.)
K&F: Side dishes worth building a meal around
Let’s take a moment to celebrate the unsung culinary heroes, shall we? The sweet potato casserole so often overshadowed by the turkey. The tricolore salad pushed aside to make room for the pulled pork. Side dishes are so much more than fillers. Plus, cobbling together a meal out of sides is
K&F: Six salads we can’t leaf alone
Craving something fresh and green on your lunch break? These six spots boast a robust mix of ingredients—including local leafy greens. Now you just have to kick your bad habit of eating lunch at your desk. The Earlysville The Salad Maker The newest addition to Charlottesville’s local salad
K&F: This time, Melissa Close-Hart’s kitchen is all her own
Melissa Close-Hart rarely eats breakfast—who has the time? The Junction chef is often in her Belmont restaurant kitchen by 8am and sometimes doesn’t leave until 12:30 in the morning. Such is the price of running the kitchen at one of Charlottesville’s most anticipated restaurants. In the works
K&F: Charlottesville restaurants nourish with more than food
In a delicious commitment to serving beyond good eats, a few local restaurants are making inedible differences by also serving altruistically. Here’s a sampling of eateries nourishing communities with more than savory fare. Serving the hungry Albemarle Baking Co. deserves acknowledgment for its
Comfy, cozy: The fall/winter issue of Knife & Fork is on stands now!
When all else fails, choose carbs: That’s the motto of this issue of Knife & Fork, in which we introduce you (or remind you of) 20 perfect comfort foods. Here’s what you’ll find inside: Chef Ryan Collins’ autumn favorites (plus a recipe!) MarieBette’s homemade
There, there. Cozy up to these 20 comfort foods
I conjure a memory of my grandmother—bent over a stainless steel pot of salty potatoes, holding an electric mixer and a jug of milk—every time I cook mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving and, like anyone who has a favorite comfort food, it warms me. This isn’t a new phenomenon. Because scent is
Hot damn! MarieBette’s hot chocolate so fine
There’s hot chocolate and then there’s the warm, silky-smooth blend of housemade ganache and milk they whip up at MarieBette Café & Bakery. Rich, just thick enough and not too sweet, this cuppa wonderful is made to be sipped slowly and savored. It’s a grown-up version of a childhood
Early Mountain Vineyards’ Ryan Collins on seasonal eats (plus a recipe!)
Pork, apples and mustard. It’s a quintessential autumn combination and one that Early Mountain Vineyards chef Ryan Collins says he’s most looking forward to cooking as the weather turns cold. “I love to take advantage of the bounty of Virginia’s wide array of apples, with tender pork, sticky
Talking turkey with Foods of All Nations’ Bill Yenovkian
Bill Yenovkian laughs as he attempts to describe the perfect Thanksgiving turkey “without sounding pornographic.” You want a “full, nice-shaped bird,” the longtime Foods of All Nations butcher begins. And then he stops, embarrassed, and tries again: “You want a rounded, plump breast…” Why don’t
Why we love cauliflower
Cauliflower, the hearty veggie cousin of broccoli, kale and cabbage, is mimicking everything from pizza crust to rice to mashed potatoes. But it’s a star in its own right—no reinvention needed. From appetizers to main dishes, restaurants are featuring florets in a variety of ways. Lampo
Hip to your hops: Those in the know ask for a beer cocktail
High-proof liquor is usually the main ingredient in a mixed drink, but the lesser-known category of beer cocktails bends the traditional definition. It’s a little-known fact that many of Charlottesville’s bartenders regularly mix up beer cocktails. These are often made for themselves or friends
Travis Croxton, third-generation oyster farmer, has made shellfish a mission
The water where the Rappahannock River meets the Chesapeake Bay had grown murky. Plant life was struggling. The solution? According to restaurateur and oyster farmer Travis Croxton, it was a no-brainer. Revive the oyster beds. As the beneficial bivalves feed on plankton and other organic
Tucker Yoder steps back into the kitchen
“I take good stuff and try not to screw it up.” That’s chef Tucker Yoder in 2013, the year C-VILLE Weekly named him as a rising star chef. It was a humble response for a man overseeing the Clifton Inn’s Relais & Chateaux kitchen, but it was as clear then as it is now: Rather […]
Apple pie for president!
How do we like them apples? In cobblestoned layers beneath a tender, flaky crust, that’s how. Which is why, this fall, we’re voting for a slice from The Pie Chest, which owner Rachel Pennington packs with Granny Smith apples first marinated in a cinnamon and sugar mixture, then sautéed in a
Perfect pairings: Charlottesville wine (with a side of local cuisine)
You may have explored the Virginia Wine Trail, but if you want a meal with your wine, you can sample area selections at a few choice restaurants around Charlottesville. Here are some must-visit places for great food and wine pairings. Wine and brine Start your food and wine crawl with some raw
Let’s eat (cheap)!
It’s hard to resist eating out for every meal in a town like Charlottesville, but ain’t nobody got money for that. So we cooked up a list of our favorite cheap eats—the expected ($3 dumplings at Marco & Luca, obviously) to the not-so-expected (read: grit bowl). They run the cuisine gamut,
The varied vine: Chardonnay’s vast appeal—from France to Central Virginia
One of the most widely planted grapes in the world, Chardonnay grows well in a variety of climates and is capable of immense stylistic versatility: It can be a fresh, zesty, easy-drinking table wine; it can be picked ripe and heavily oaked to produce a toasty, buttery wine; or, if it’s planted
Southern exposure: Fossett’s at Keswick plays up the squash
John Hoffman has been the executive chef at Fossett’s for just over a month, but he’s already bringing a Southern influence to the kitchen. He previously worked at Keswick’s sister hotel, The Sanctuary, on South Carolina’s Kiawah Island for four years before moving to Virginia. We asked him to
Cold cocktailed: Keep these bartending tips on ice
Ice to a bartender is like fire for a chef: The amount and type you use will affect the outcome of the final product. Let’s talk about the main types of ice bartenders tend to use. Large format or block cubes: These are used for chilling a drink without adding much dilution, like with a […]
Reading the leaves: How Southern is sweet tea?
Like any good Southern recipe, the origins of sweet tea are about as clear as an oversteeped pitcher of Lipton. Southerners of all stripes clamor for their own little piece of the beverage’s lore. Central Virginia, it seems, doesn’t have much of a stake. Thomas Jefferson certainly loved his