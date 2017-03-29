The only thing better than one dessert? A whole assortment of desserts. Grit recently added cakes, brûlées and tarts to the coffee shop’s menu of small plates. Currently only available at the Stonefield location (and only on weekends), the bite-sized selection will pair with the restaurant’s heavily curated beer, wine and cocktail program. “We’re focused on creating more of a European café feel,” says co-founder Brandon Wooten, which means table service each evening. In other words, your next date night is solved. (Just be sure to order enough for sharing.)