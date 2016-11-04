Graffiti on Grounds: UVA condemns hate speech—again
Hate speech graffiti has marred the walls of several UVA buildings this semester. The most recent case of vandalism came to light Sunday when graffiti was discovered in Brown Residential College. According to an e-mail sent to students Monday morning from Dean of Students Allen Groves, the word
Writer tax: County is all business in targeting freelancers
In an area crawling with writers, it’s a well-known fact: Unless you’re a John Grisham or Jan Karon, the odds of being able to pay the rent by writing are pretty low. Nonetheless, that hasn’t deterred Albemarle County from requiring a $50 business occupational professional license—and
In brief: ‘Jihadist Threat,’ local government responsiveness and more
Chief of economic development splits While Albemarle County is all about economic development these days, Faith McClintic lasted 19 months before departing, and cited frustration working with the Board of Supervisors as one reason for taking a job with the Virginia Economic Development
Connections abound at this year’s film festival
The lead-off film at this year’s Virginia Film Festival (Nov. 3-6) is remarkable in its story and its timing. As we look out from our fledgling blue state to the country’s contentious societal landscape, the nasty presidential campaign to be decided on Tuesday and the glaring Supreme Court
Day 13: Attorneys make final pitches in Rolling Stone trial
It was closing argument day November 1 in U.S. District Court, the site of former UVA associate dean Nicole Eramo’s defamation trial against Rolling Stone for its now-retracted “A Rape on Campus,” and lawyers for both sides spent more than three hours each trying to sway the
Bikes in, dogs out at Ragged Mountain
In a 6-2 vote, the Charlottesville Parks & Recreation Advisory Board recommended on October 19 that City Council allow biking on some trails at Ragged Mountain Natural Area, but some sports enthusiasts still have their concerns about the endorsement. Dave Stackhouse, an advocate for shared
Day 12: Judge tosses part of Eramo’s suit against Rolling Stone
The third week of former UVA dean Nicole Eramo’s $7.5 million defamation trial against Rolling Stone began October 31, and in a nod to Halloween, Eramo chose black and orange attire for her court appearance. Her attorney, Libby Locke, came in sporting crutches, but those were not a costume and
Day 11: Wenner defiant, Eramo rests in Rolling Stone trial
After 11 days of evidence, plaintiff Nicole Eramo rested her case against Rolling Stone October 28– but not before testimony from magazine founder Jann Wenner raised stakes and eyebrows in this $7.5 million libel case. “We have never retracted the whole article– and
Day 9: UVA believed Jackie, too, say witnesses
Attorneys for plaintiff Nicole Eramo called her former boss, Dean of Students Allen Groves, to the stand October 26 to bolster her claims that she was unfairly portrayed as a callous administrator to victims of sexual assault in Rolling Stone’s article, “A Rape on Campus.” “My first
Fired up: The training days and nights of CFD’s newest recruits
When several vacancies in the Charlottesville Fire Department opened at the same time, Fire Chief Andrew Baxter (who’s been chief for a little more than a year) decided to institute a new hiring process. The in-depth application, which included a personal history questionnaire, was meant to
In brief: White deer mourned, Draego dropped and more
Deerly beloved One of two cherished white deer often spotted in the Fry’s Spring neighborhood was struck and killed by a car on Jefferson Park Avenue Extended around 3pm October 23. Deer-lovers, who have christened the creature names such as “Enchanted” and “Half & Half” on Facebook,
Safe and sound: New locks, ID scanners at county schools
Walking into an Albemarle County school, a parent may notice new security measures. Although some are subtle, others, like a new identification scanning system, are hard to miss. In an era in which deranged gunmen have been known to target school children, local administrators say they are
Day 8: Rolling Stone fact checker, Jackie’s friends testify
For a second day, former Rolling Stone fact-checker Elisabeth Garber-Paul took the stand to explain why she believed Jackie, the student whose fake gang rape story sent the University of Virginia campus into uproar two years ago. “She seemed to really care about getting this story
Bad memory: Jackie testifies on Day 7 of Rolling Stone trial
If “yes, to my great regret” has become the stock answer for remorseful Rolling Stone reporter Sabrina Rubin Erdely, then her protagonist in the now-discredited gang rape tale—the one who sent a college into chaos two years ago—has found a mantra of her own: “I don’t
Day 5: A recording of ‘Jackie’ makes waves
Former Rolling Stone reporter Sabrina Rubin Erdely put in a third day on the stand Friday, a day spent answering friendly questions from the defense in an effort to show how a veteran journalist could be duped by a college girl named Jackie– the centerpiece of a story that became a libel
Potential traffic nightmare
UVA football and Carrie Underwood fans could be on a collision course this weekend. The University of Virginia Police Department has issued a traffic and parking advisory for Saturday, October 22, near UVA Grounds, and suggests avoiding the area if possible. The UVA football team will face a
Day 3: Testimony gets heated in Rolling Stone trial
If yesterday was an emotional sob fest, Wednesday’s proceedings in UVA administrator Nicole Eramo’s defamation lawsuit against Rolling Stone were much calmer, with the leading ladies in the suit—plaintiff Eramo and defendant/reporter Sabrina Rubin Erdely—both taking the stand and both
Dittmar begs for civility, speaks out about filthy messages sent to her campaign
Democratic 5th District congressional candidate Jane Dittmar held an October 19 press conference on the Downtown Mall following her campaign’s denouncement of “sleazy Republican charges” brought to light by opponents days prior. But she did not address the alleged 1999 DUI and improper child
In brief: Fear and legal gun-toting, Bella’s fallout and more
An apology—and a boycott Doug Muir, the UVA lecturer who compared Black Lives Matter to the KKK in a Facebook post, apologized, saying he was unaware of the Klan’s violent history. His one-week leave from the engineering school ended October 17. Meanwhile, local groups, including the NAACP,
Like a voter, for the very first time
Do you remember the first time you voted? Were you excited? Unenthusiastic? A little scared? As this election grows more dramatic and November 8 gets closer, first-time voters are running out of time to make up their minds. The University of Virginia hosted both presidential and vice