Imperial wizard likely no-show at Klan rally

The head of the Loyal White Knights of the KKK could decide to stay home for the rally he called in Charlottesville July 8 because his bond for a pending stabbing charge prohibits him from leaving North Carolina.

Christopher Barker was arrested in December on the eve of a parade to celebrate the election of Donald Trump after a fellow klansman was stabbed in his Yanceyville, North Carolina, home. Barker was charged with aiding and abetting assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, a charge that carries up to 19 years.

He was supposed to be in court June 26, but his case was continued to the week of July 24, according to Caswell County District Attorney Jacqueline Perez. His $75,000 bond restricts him to Caswell and Rockingham counties in North Carolina.

An appearance in Charlottesville July 8 “would be a violation of his release conditions,” says Perez. “We would have to inform the court. His bond could be modified or revoked.”

If spotted in Justice Park, Charlottesville police would notify North Carolina authorities, says Lieutenant Steve Upman, but Barker wouldn’t be arrested unless a warrant were issued by North Carolina.

“It’s my understanding he’s not coming,” says Upman.

Barker, who earlier said he was coming to protest the city’s votes to remove the statue of General Robert E. Lee and rename Lee and Jackson parks, had not returned a call to the Loyal Whites hotline at press time.