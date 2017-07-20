Illuminate me: Use lighting to change your space

“Rustic elegance,” says Blue Ridge AV & Lighting’s Bill Randall, is the style Charlottesville couples are most interested in right now. But how does that translate to lighting? And what if you want a lighting feature but don’t want it to overwhelm your overall aesthetic? We asked Randall to give us three ideas.

1. Café/bistro lighting. This relatively low-cost element can provide an outdoor feel, even when indoors. Randall says it’s currently the company’s most-requested item.

2. Cake table lighting. “The cake, which is often a large focal point, is easily forgotten,” says Randall. “A couple of pin spots can easily highlight it.”

3. Dance floor lighting. Most couples forget that they’ll be dancing long after the sun goes down, so adding a wash of color over the dance floor can “easily transition the reception from the formal setting of dinner to the party that happens after,” Randall says.