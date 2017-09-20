Photo: Jason Lappa

ALL YOU CAN EAT

By-the-slice at Christian’s Pizza

Pizza is one of those things—like coffee or tacos or, hell, for a while, even cupcakes—

that seem to crop up in bunches around here. Christian’s is the trailblazer, having topped our Best of C-VILLE list in its category more years than we can count for choices like artichoke and spinach or meatball marinara or chicken parm. Are there more sophisticated versions, culinarily speaking? Sure. But nothing tops the toppings at this pizza shop.

Photo: Morgan Salyer

A SPOONFUL OF SUGAR

Gooey brownie at Arch’s Frozen Yogurt

Arch’s Frozen Yogurt went the trendy way of self-serve in 2012, but there’s one thing that still sets it apart from the froyo scene’s Johnny-come-latelies: the gooey brownie.

“The students just love it,” says Ramish Azizi, whose family bought the place three years ago. “They come in and just eat gooey brownie. It is basically brownie mix, but we add no eggs, so we can serve it half-baked and almost cooked.”

Azizi recommends trying the topping on pretty much anything, but he says cake batter is a fan fave. Arch’s menu rotates through a flavor of the day along with the usual suspects: chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, raspberry, peanut butter, cheesecake, mango, etc. On top of straight frozen yogurt, the popular UVA Corner hangout has gelato, yo-cream and Greek yogurt, and Azizi says he’s planning to add ice cream soon.

University students get a discount at Arch’s, and everyone gets the VIP treatment on Tuesdays, when you can pile a single cup as high as you can (gooey brownie included!) for $5.

Photo: Morgan Salyer

NACHO PROBLEM

Red Hot Blues at Continental Divide

Duffy Pappas laughs when you ask him about the Red Hot Blues at Continental Divide. The restaurant owner thinks about food intuitively—what’s there to say about the dish other than it’s blue corn chips with goat cheese, jack cheese, and red onions?

“I couldn’t tell you where it came from,” Pappas says. “It just popped into my head.”

But there’s a bit more to the dish than meets the eye. The appetizer starts with hand-cut, organic blue tortillas, fried in-house and confettied with a top secret blend of spices. (“They are spicy,” Pappas says.)

Then there’s jack cheese and red onions, but the play on nachos takes an oddball turn with a crumbling of goat cheese. “Again, it just kind of came to me that it would taste good, and it did,” Pappas says.

The dish has turned into one of Continental Divide’s top sellers, perhaps behind only the colorful Santa Fe enchiladas, and the kitchen cranks out as many as 100 orders per week.