Hot damn! MarieBette’s hot chocolate so fine

There’s hot chocolate and then there’s the warm, silky-smooth blend of housemade ganache and milk they whip up at MarieBette Café & Bakery. Rich, just thick enough and not too sweet, this cuppa wonderful is made to be sipped slowly and savored. It’s a grown-up version of a childhood favorite, served in a place that treats the art of hot chocolate-making with the respect and care it deserves. And during the cold months, it comes topped with marshmallows, cut from a fresh-out-of-the-oven baking sheet. Stop in on Valentine’s Day, and those marshmallows are raspberry-flavored and heart-shaped; on St. Patrick’s Day, they’re green, mint-flavored and floating atop what we call perfection in a 12-ounce cup.
Comfy, cozy: The fall/winter issue of Knife & Fork is on stands now!
When all else fails, choose carbs: That’s the motto of this issue of Knife & Fork, in which we introduce you (or remind you of) 20 perfect comfort foods. Here’s what you’ll find inside: Chef Ryan Collins’ autumn favorites (plus a recipe!) MarieBette’s homemade
There, there. Cozy up to these 20 comfort foods
I conjure a memory of my grandmother—bent over a stainless steel pot of salty potatoes, holding an electric mixer and a jug of milk—every time I cook mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving and, like anyone who has a favorite comfort food, it warms me. This isn’t a new phenomenon. Because scent is
Early Mountain Vineyards’ Ryan Collins on seasonal eats (plus a recipe!)
Pork, apples and mustard. It’s a quintessential autumn combination and one that Early Mountain Vineyards chef Ryan Collins says he’s most looking forward to cooking as the weather turns cold. “I love to take advantage of the bounty of Virginia’s wide array of apples, with tender pork, sticky
Food at Scott Stadium ups its game with some national help
You’re at a tailgate party outside Scott Stadium taking down dogs and burgers two at a time. You’re thinking, “I don’t want to pay a bunch of money inside for food. I’ll fill up now.” This year, you might want to think again. According to Matt Smythe, director of operations for Aramark’s UVA
Why we love cauliflower
Cauliflower, the hearty veggie cousin of broccoli, kale and cabbage, is mimicking everything from pizza crust to rice to mashed potatoes. But it’s a star in its own right—no reinvention needed. From appetizers to main dishes, restaurants are featuring florets in a variety of ways. Lampo
Hip to your hops: Those in the know ask for a beer cocktail
High-proof liquor is usually the main ingredient in a mixed drink, but the lesser-known category of beer cocktails bends the traditional definition. It’s a little-known fact that many of Charlottesville’s bartenders regularly mix up beer cocktails. These are often made for themselves or friends
Travis Croxton, third-generation oyster farmer, has made shellfish a mission
The water where the Rappahannock River meets the Chesapeake Bay had grown murky. Plant life was struggling. The solution? According to restaurateur and oyster farmer Travis Croxton, it was a no-brainer. Revive the oyster beds. As the beneficial bivalves feed on plankton and other organic
Tucker Yoder steps back into the kitchen
“I take good stuff and try not to screw it up.” That’s chef Tucker Yoder in 2013, the year C-VILLE Weekly named him as a rising star chef. It was a humble response for a man overseeing the Clifton Inn’s Relais & Chateaux kitchen, but it was as clear then as it is now: Rather […]
Perfect pairings: Charlottesville wine (with a side of local cuisine)
You may have explored the Virginia Wine Trail, but if you want a meal with your wine, you can sample area selections at a few choice restaurants around Charlottesville. Here are some must-visit places for great food and wine pairings. Wine and brine Start your food and wine crawl with some raw
Hot topic: The summer issue of Knife & Fork is on stands now!
The summer issue of Knife & Fork is out! From sweet tea’s Southernness to a local pastry chef’s favorite ice cream, this issue is packed full of tasty morsels from the Charlottesville dining scene. Here’s what you’ll find inside: The Whiskey Jar’s secret to the
Let’s eat (cheap)!
It’s hard to resist eating out for every meal in a town like Charlottesville, but ain’t nobody got money for that. So we cooked up a list of our favorite cheap eats—the expected ($3 dumplings at Marco & Luca, obviously) to the not-so-expected (read: grit bowl). They run the cuisine gamut,
The varied vine: Chardonnay’s vast appeal—from France to Central Virginia
One of the most widely planted grapes in the world, Chardonnay grows well in a variety of climates and is capable of immense stylistic versatility: It can be a fresh, zesty, easy-drinking table wine; it can be picked ripe and heavily oaked to produce a toasty, buttery wine; or, if it’s planted
Southern exposure: Fossett’s at Keswick plays up the squash
John Hoffman has been the executive chef at Fossett’s for just over a month, but he’s already bringing a Southern influence to the kitchen. He previously worked at Keswick’s sister hotel, The Sanctuary, on South Carolina’s Kiawah Island for four years before moving to Virginia. We asked him to
Ice cream dreams: Nine of the coldest scoops in town
Ice cream dreams Nothing spells out s-u-m-m-e-r quite like a melty, drippy scoop of ice cream. Here are nine local options we’re digging right now (and always). Top row: Half Baked: Ben & Jerry’s (Barracks Road Shopping Center, 244-7438) Coconut: Kirt’s Homemade Ice Cream (Albemarle Square
Cold cocktailed: Keep these bartending tips on ice
Ice to a bartender is like fire for a chef: The amount and type you use will affect the outcome of the final product. Let’s talk about the main types of ice bartenders tend to use. Large format or block cubes: These are used for chilling a drink without adding much dilution, like with a […]
The sweet life: Fleurie’s Serge Torres talks pastries
Serge Torres, Fleurie’s pastry chef since November 2015, grew up watching his mom, a chef, and helping her in the kitchen. But it was his sweet tooth that led him to focus on pastry. “I really enjoy the diversity of options that come with the profession and being able to express my creativity
Local buzz: Hungry Hill Farm keeps the bees
It’s honey season, y’all! Bee colonies like the ones at Hungry Hill Farm have been buzzing around for months, and it’s time to reap the rewards. According to farm owner Glenn Clayton, June and July are the “height of the honey flow,” and one beehive can hold upward of 60,000 honeybees this time
Summer treat: The secret to Whiskey Jar’s perfect tomato sammy
What makes the perfect tomato sandwich? We think The Whiskey Jar serves one of the best in town, so we went straight to the source. “I and my entire staff wait all year long for the tomatoes to come back,” says owner Will Richey. “It is heresy to use an out-of-season tomato and simply stupid.
Spring is here! And so is the new issue of Knife & Fork…
The spring issue of Knife & Fork is on stands now! Here’s what you’ll find inside (and below, find a digital copy of the issue). Arley Cakes’ strawberry tart. Epicurean Ways blends food and faraway places. Bill Scatena’s favorite chicken recipe. Feast!’s cheesemonger gives us
Go greens! This spring, we’re loving leaves with everything
If we could assign a color to each season, it’d go something like this: orange for summer, red for fall, blue for winter. And for spring? Green. It’s the color that symbolizes growth and, for a season in which everything, er, springs back to life, we couldn’t think of a better topic than