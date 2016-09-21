Hot damn! MarieBette’s hot chocolate so fine

There’s hot chocolate and then there’s the warm, silky-smooth blend of housemade ganache and milk they whip up at MarieBette Café & Bakery. Rich, just thick enough and not too sweet, this cuppa wonderful is made to be sipped slowly and savored. It’s a grown-up version of a childhood favorite, served in a place that treats the art of hot chocolate-making with the respect and care it deserves. And during the cold months, it comes topped with marshmallows, cut from a fresh-out-of-the-oven baking sheet. Stop in on Valentine’s Day, and those marshmallows are raspberry-flavored and heart-shaped; on St. Patrick’s Day, they’re green, mint-flavored and floating atop what we call perfection in a 12-ounce cup.