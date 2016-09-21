Hot damn! MarieBette’s hot chocolate so fine

There’s hot chocolate and then there’s the warm, silky-smooth blend of housemade ganache and milk they whip up at MarieBette Café & Bakery. Rich, just thick enough and not too sweet, this cuppa wonderful is made to be sipped slowly and savored. It’s a grown-up version of a childhood favorite, served in a place that treats the art of hot chocolate-making with the respect and care it deserves. And during the cold months, it comes topped with marshmallows, cut from a fresh-out-of-the-oven baking sheet. Stop in on Valentine’s Day, and those marshmallows are raspberry-flavored and heart-shaped; on St. Patrick’s Day, they’re green, mint-flavored and floating atop what we call perfection in a 12-ounce cup.
Early Mountain Vineyards’ Ryan Collins on seasonal eats (plus a recipe!)
Pork, apples and mustard. It’s a quintessential autumn combination and one that Early Mountain Vineyards chef Ryan Collins says he’s most looking forward to cooking as the weather turns cold. “I love to take advantage of the bounty of Virginia’s wide array of apples, with tender pork, sticky
Hot topic: The summer issue of Knife & Fork is on stands now!
The summer issue of Knife & Fork is out! From sweet tea’s Southernness to a local pastry chef’s favorite ice cream, this issue is packed full of tasty morsels from the Charlottesville dining scene. Here’s what you’ll find inside: The Whiskey Jar’s secret to the
Let’s eat (cheap)!
It’s hard to resist eating out for every meal in a town like Charlottesville, but ain’t nobody got money for that. So we cooked up a list of our favorite cheap eats—the expected ($3 dumplings at Marco & Luca, obviously) to the not-so-expected (read: grit bowl). They run the cuisine gamut,
The varied vine: Chardonnay’s vast appeal—from France to Central Virginia
One of the most widely planted grapes in the world, Chardonnay grows well in a variety of climates and is capable of immense stylistic versatility: It can be a fresh, zesty, easy-drinking table wine; it can be picked ripe and heavily oaked to produce a toasty, buttery wine; or, if it’s planted
Ice cream dreams: Nine of the coldest scoops in town
Ice cream dreams Nothing spells out s-u-m-m-e-r quite like a melty, drippy scoop of ice cream. Here are nine local options we’re digging right now (and always). Top row: Half Baked: Ben & Jerry’s (Barracks Road Shopping Center, 244-7438) Coconut: Kirt’s Homemade Ice Cream (Albemarle Square
Cold cocktailed: Keep these bartending tips on ice
Ice to a bartender is like fire for a chef: The amount and type you use will affect the outcome of the final product. Let’s talk about the main types of ice bartenders tend to use. Large format or block cubes: These are used for chilling a drink without adding much dilution, like with a […]
Reading the leaves: How Southern is sweet tea?
Like any good Southern recipe, the origins of sweet tea are about as clear as an oversteeped pitcher of Lipton. Southerners of all stripes clamor for their own little piece of the beverage’s lore. Central Virginia, it seems, doesn’t have much of a stake. Thomas Jefferson certainly loved his
The sweet life: Fleurie’s Serge Torres talks pastries
Serge Torres, Fleurie’s pastry chef since November 2015, grew up watching his mom, a chef, and helping her in the kitchen. But it was his sweet tooth that led him to focus on pastry. “I really enjoy the diversity of options that come with the profession and being able to express my creativity
Summer treat: The secret to Whiskey Jar’s perfect tomato sammy
What makes the perfect tomato sandwich? We think The Whiskey Jar serves one of the best in town, so we went straight to the source. “I and my entire staff wait all year long for the tomatoes to come back,” says owner Will Richey. “It is heresy to use an out-of-season tomato and simply stupid.
Red ripening: Make the most of tomato season with five dynamite dishes (and something to sip on)
Is there any food more delicious in season and yet more detestable out of season than the tomato? Juicy, sweet, tart, firm and bursting for a precious few months during the summer, fresh local tomatoes pretty much have it all. Out of season—well let’s not even speak of that mealy mess. In honor
Spring is here! And so is the new issue of Knife & Fork…
The spring issue of Knife & Fork is on stands now! Here’s what you’ll find inside (and below, find a digital copy of the issue). Arley Cakes’ strawberry tart. Epicurean Ways blends food and faraway places. Bill Scatena’s favorite chicken recipe. Feast!’s cheesemonger gives us
Go greens! This spring, we’re loving leaves with everything
If we could assign a color to each season, it’d go something like this: orange for summer, red for fall, blue for winter. And for spring? Green. It’s the color that symbolizes growth and, for a season in which everything, er, springs back to life, we couldn’t think of a better topic than
Working with the land: Virginia’s Bordeaux-style blends take cues from the past, but look to the future
Over the course of a dozen centuries, wines from France’s Bordeaux region have revolutionized today’s world of wine. As ground zero for some of the globe’s most widely grown grape varieties, Bordeaux itself is as valuable as its far-reaching and varied diasporas. Virginia embodies pieces of a
Carrot gold: Oakhurst Inn’s bangin’ brunch cocktail
With just the right balance of sweetness and spice, Oakhurst Inn’s Bloody Mary is an inventive take on the classic: vodka, fresh-pressed carrot-ginger juice and a splash of Tabasco topped with garlic-stuffed green olives and pickled green beans. Call it orange juice and you won’t feel so
The art of tart: Arley Arrington shares a few baking secrets
Whether Arley Arrington is frying donuts at Brookville or whipping up macarons in her home kitchen, we just can’t get enough of her sweets. We asked the owner of local baking company Arley Cakes a few questions—from her guilty pleasure food to how to make her strawberry tart at home. Knife
Living history: Charlottesville restaurants we miss (and those we’ll go on loving forever)
The scene of a movie, the site of a mooning, an old inn reassembled from parts: Here are six local restaurants that have set the bar when it comes to keeping things interesting (and standing the test of time).—Laura Ingles, Dan Testa, Lynn Thorne and Caite White 1890 Timberlake’s (322 E. Main
Home sweet home: Bigger is better at Gearharts Fine Chocolates
Tim Gearhart outgrew his space in the Main Street Market five years ago, but it wasn’t until late last fall that he opened his new store in the Vinegar Hill Shopping Center next door to Staples. Gearhart’s business had grown enormously since it opened in 2001, back when he used two forks to
The new bacon? Anchovies take their place among umami foods
They aren’t just the pizza topping you love to hate anymore. Anchovies are showing up on menus all over town, and diners are responding. “I think more chefs are turning to anchovies as an ingredient not just as a topping but as a way to add depth and umami to other dishes,” Lampo co-owner and
Spring chicken: Bill Scatena’s favorite seasonal recipe
To a chef, a new season means a chance to spruce up the menu. We asked Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards’ executive chef, Bill Scatena, to share one thing he’s excited to start cooking this spring. “My inspiration for this dish [comes from] cooking chicken on a little Weber grill in between high
Eat, drink and be merry: Epicurean Ways fulfills any foodie’s whim
When Jane Gregg studied in Madrid and Salamanca, Spain, during college, she had no idea it was the start of something wonderful. Epicurean Ways, her Charlottesville-based company that customizes luxury food and drink tours throughout Spain and Portugal, to be precise. “After college I lived in