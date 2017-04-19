Patricia Blair Jones has lived on 10 1/2 Street for most of her life. She knows everyone by name and says it’s still the same friendly neighborhood where she grew up. Photo: Eze Amos

Family ties

Everyone was welcome in Mama Blair’s house

When Patricia Blair Jones was growing up, her family’s home on 10 1/2 Street was always full of people. The small, two-bedroom house held the Blair family—John Jr. and Mary Payne Blair and their nine biological children—plus Mary’s mother, and anyone from the neighborhood who needed a bite to eat and a bed to sleep in.

“We had bunk beds,” recalls Jones, the baby of the family, and the siblings often slept two to a bunk, wearing their coats on cold nights if there weren’t enough blankets to go around. Two foster children slept in cots, one under the stairwell and another in the dining room.

“Mama Blair” took in children whose parents were unable to take care of them, and she fed plenty of neighborhood children and adults alike, sending them home to their own families after a meal of fried chicken, collard greens, mashed potatoes or, when times were especially tough, fried bologna and gravy with homemade bread. “She made a lot of soup,” Jones, now 62, says with a laugh. And no matter what her mom cooked, Jones says she always made “enough so that it could stretch for everybody.”

“We didn’t have much, but she made it the best she could,” Jones says, pride palpable in her voice. Both John Jr., who died young, and Mama Blair worked—as a nanny, a housekeeper and, famously, baking biscuits at the Venable School—and the kids helped out, too.

Jones remembers picking grapes for a neighbor who made her own wine. The woman didn’t let many kids into her yard, but she let the Blair kids in, and always sent them home with grapes for their dinner table. Jones also plucked dandelions off another neighbor’s lawn, and with the pennies she earned picking, she’d buy some sweets—cookies or candy—and give the change to Mama Blair.

“We didn’t have much,” Jones repeats as some of her grandchildren pedal bicycles and race scooters out in front of her current home on 10 ½ Street, only a few doors away from the house where she grew up. This house, with a porch full of rocking chairs and wicker furniture, is an inheritance from her husband’s uncle; it’s where Jones and her husband, Randy, raised their three children, rested after working night shifts and really started to “move up,” as she says. Aside from a little bit of time right after she and Randy were married, Jones has lived on 10 1/2 Street her entire life and thus her family, which now includes eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild, has lived on the street for more than a century.

The family may not have had much, but Jones is chock-full of memories, many of them happy. She remembers calling a Walton-style goodnight to everyone in the house at bedtime. Also, she and her siblings shared two bicycles among them and raced a dune buggy, made from wood and old roller skate wheels, up and down the street. She remembers picking fresh fruit from the peach, plum and cherry trees in the yard.

Now, when she sits on her porch on a warm evening, she greets every person who walks by by name. She knows the current and former residents of every home, and what those homes looked like before recent renovations.

Perhaps the biggest change Jones has seen in the neighborhood is its ethnic makeup—a number of white couples have moved onto the street, which was inhabited entirely by black families until recently, she says.

But some things haven’t changed at all. “We still have some of the older people, just a few,” Jones says. The established and new neighbors all know each other, and many of them reminisce about Mama Blair, who died in December 2012 and whose kindness knew no bounds. The kids still play outside, but not as much as previous generations did.

“It’s really still the same as when I was coming up,” Jones says, glancing at the pastel Easter decorations covering her front yard, a small extravagance that the Blair family might not have afforded years ago. “It’s just a little different.”