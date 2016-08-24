Any way you slice it...

It's Best of C-VILLE's birthday! After 20 years, we have some bests of our own—food trends, new views and 17 more of our top picks

By Samantha Baars, Tami Keaveny, Jessica Luck, Lisa Provence and Caite White
8/24/16 at 7:00 AM

Any way you slice it, there’s a lot to love about Charlottesville. That’s why, every year, we ask readers to tell us their favorite things about our city—burgers, bike shops and homebuilders alike. And while we respect the answers you’ve given, you’re not the only ones with opinions. In honor of Best of C-VILLE’s 20th year, we decided to take a stab at some “bests” of our own, from food trends to music stores, even borrowing a few categories from the magazine’s two-decades-long history (like Best Chain Restaurant and Best Place to Work). Of course, as with anything, you have to take the good with the bad, so we’ve also cooked up a few complaints (it wasn’t as hard as we thought) relating to traffic, Trump and where you rest your head. There’s no telling what the next 20 years will bring—for Best of C-VILLE or Charlottesville—but we can’t wait to hear what you have to say about it.

PSST…

Photo: Tom McGovern
Photo: Tom McGovern
BEST FOOD TREND

Bowls

Cereal, salads, stir-fry—the concept of eating food in bowls is hardly new. Hell, Chipotle has been doing it for years. But the trend—which, as far we can tell, made a quiet debut in 2014 with a mention in a New York Times article about making your own grain bowls and steadily picked up media recognition from there, from the Wall Street Journal to NPR—has finally landed in Charlottesville in a big way. Smoothie bowls at The Juice Laundry (literally a smoothie in a bowl, but with fresh fruit, nut and seed toppings), salad bowls at Roots Natural Kitchen, rice bowls at ZZaam! Korean Grill, grit bowls at Grit, noodle bowls at The Spot, sushi bowls at Poke Sushi Bowl—there is no end to the concavular madness. You might say our bowls runneth over.

158

In 2011, Best of C-VILLE published this many subcategories—from public pool to graphic designer—its highest number ever, before the staff came to its senses again in 2012 and pared the list down.

Bartender Sean Chandler at Champion, where everybody knows your name. Photo: Amy Jackson
Bartender Sean Chandler at Champion, where everybody knows your name. Photo: Amy Jackson
BEST PLACE TO BECOME A REGULAR

Champion Brewing Company

When searching out a place where everybody knows your name, consider Champion Brewing Company. With a stable of core beers on tap, as well as creative experiments on a regular rotation, the brewery’s foundation of independence and innovation has drawn in those who want a place to hang out with their friends (board games are on the shelf), catch a DJ set under the outside tent or watch some sports on one of several TVs around the space. Regulars know to look out for the 22-ounce one-off beers of experimental brews sold in the taproom.

Illustration: Jason Crosby
BEST EXCUSE TO CALL IN SICK

Rabid foxes

Their bosses may have been a bit skeptical, but those calling in sick because of a potentially rabid fox bite probably weren’t making any excuses. Back in March, reports of foxes “acting suspiciously” came pouring in, city police said. Three people in two weeks were reportedly bitten and required medical attention. While it’s unclear exactly how many foxes were terrorizing downtown, and how many of them were truly afflicted, at least one that was captured and tested was found not to have rabies. The city’s animal control officer suspected those that evaded capture died shortly thereafter.

The Charlottesville Women's Four Miler. Photo: Andrew Shurtleff
The Charlottesville Women’s Four Miler. Photo: Andrew Shurtleff
BEST EXCUSE FOR A RUN

Fundraising footraces

Whether it’s the Charlottesville Ten Miler—the area’s oldest footrace raising tens of thousands of dollars for charities since 1976—or the conservation-focused Fix A Leak Family 5K, where runners compete to catch a literal running toilet, there’s no denying the massive representation of footraces in town. Usually lending the spotlight (and not to mention the big bucks) to a local beneficiary, there’s no better reason to get off the couch and crank out a few kilometers on any given weekend. And believe us, these races are racking up miles all over town. Seek and ye shall find.

Emilie Faith Thompson. Photo: Dan Rader

Emilie Faith Thompson. Photo: Dan Rader

BEST PLACE TO CATCH A RISING STAR

Heritage Theatre Festival

Summer stock is not a recipe for cold soup, kids. It’s the way aspiring and established actors get serious about grooming their skills during the off-season, and many find that opportunity right here at UVA’s Betsy and John Casteen Arts Grounds. As students exit in May, the Heritage Theatre Festival assembles for a summer season that attracts almost 18,000 people through attendance and performers each year.

“Heritage Theatre Festival is full of hardworking artists who truly want to put on the best theater possible for this area,” actress Emilie Faith Thompson told us in 2013 when she played Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun. The Los Angles-based actress has come to HTF five times to build her résumé.

Photo: Tom McGovern
BEST PLACE TO GRAB A SLICE

The Pie Chest

We’re not just saying this because the C-VILLE editorial staff spends a hefty slice of each paycheck on triple citrus (and chocolate cream) (…and banana cream) each month and we wouldn’t turn down a few free pies delivered to the office. And we’re not saying it because the aromas of a baking pot pie and a cup of Joe from Lone Light Coffee at the Fourth Street spot have put us in a trance of savory smellings. We’re saying it because the readers of Best of C-VILLE inexplicably awarded The Pie Chest nary a top honor this year (see Best of C-VILLE, on stands now!) and we think that’s a travesty, plain and simple. (And, okay, a free slice of pie for the shout-out would be swell.)

Photo: Tom McGovern
Photo: Tom McGovern
BEST CHAIN RESTAURANT

Mezeh Mediterranean Grill

Not to harp too much on the food-in-bowls trend, but this relatively new restaurant in The Shops at Stonefield is a welcome addition. Pick a base (rice or salad), pick a protein (chicken shawarma, falafel, beef kafta, etc.) and then load it up with your choice of more than 25 toppings, from Lebanese tabbouleh to pickled carrots. And don’t even get us started on the house juices, like cucumber-mint or kale, beet and apple.

Photo: Eze Amos
Gwen Berthy. Photo: Eze Amos
BEST LAST VESTIGE OF A BYGONE MUSIC ERA

Melody Supreme

Listening to a vinyl record is a ritual: Take the wax out of the sleeve, lay it on the turntable and place the stylus in the grooves. “It’s not like an MP3, or even a CD, where you touch a button and that’s it,” says Gwen Berthy, who, as owner of vinyl-only record store Melody Supreme, performs that ritual many times a day. His shop is an old-school stronghold in a music era where everyone relies on an algorithm to find it for them on the cloud.

DJs prefer vinyl and still use CDs—for now. “We have real live people picking music, so we need those physical formats,” says Matthew Simon, who spins vinyl for about half of his Thursday afternoon “Carry the Zero” segment on WTJU. “CDs are going away,” says Simon. “Once we all convert what we have on CD to a hard drive or the cloud, no one will buy them,” except to expand their digital collections.

“It’s not a question of quality, it’s just different,” says Berthy. “With a record, you are going to listen to music. You are going to choose it. You are going to go into your record collection and ask, ‘What am I going to play now?’” In other words, you have to be present.

Photo: Martyn Kyle
Photo: Martyn Kyle
BEST EXAMPLE OF YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK

Route 29/Rio Road interchange

In the realm of local construction and development, “ahead of schedule” is a phrase that we’ve learned to take with a grain of salt. That’s why we tipped our hats to VDOT last July when the highly anticipated Route 29/Rio Road grade-separated interchange reopened a whopping 46 days early. The project aimed to lessen traffic on 29 North by creating two lanes—running under a major intersection—for vehicles with destinations north or south of Rio Road. And for its timeliness, we’re giving the project an A+.

1999

The year Best of C-VILLE introduced a “worsts” counterpoint to all of Charlottesville’s “bests.”

Photo: Matteus Frankovich/Skycladap
Photo: Matteus Frankovich/Skycladap
BEST NEW BUILDING

Treehouse

If Charlottesville’s penchant for classic red-brick architecture feels like we’re still in the 18th century, Oliver Kuttner shows what the 21st century can look like at the corner of Garrett and Second streets with his odd-angled, jutting in here, balconies there Treehouse. Kuttner wanted to build height without intimidating mass at the sidewalk (ahem, Residence Inn Charlottesville Downtown), and the three-story building elevates without overpowering. Inside, the ceilings are high, the windows tall and the environment makes the worker bees of Ten Flavors and WillowTree Apps soar.

Photo: Stephen Barling
Photo: Stephen Barling
BEST NEW VIEW

The Graduate Hotel

If you wanna get technical about it, this view isn’t new. But access to it is. Located on the ninth floor of The Graduate Hotel (which was formerly the roof of the Red Roof Inn), Heirloom restaurant affords diners an open-air look-see all the way to the Southwest Mountains. Go for the view, stay for the pork belly donuts.

Illustration: Jason Crosby
WORST PLACE TO FIND A HOTEL ROOM

Crozet

If you Google “Crozet” and “hotels,” dozens of options will pop up—only they’re all in Switzerland. Narrow it down to Crozet, Virginia, and again lots of listings appear—in Charlottesville or Waynesboro. Crozet has a Blue Ridge backdrop, gorgeous vineyards, breweries and it’s a hop, skip and a jump to two national parks, as well as being a growth area in Albemarle County. What it doesn’t have: a hotel. Plans for lodgings beside The Lodge at Old Trail fell apart in 2014, so it’s an area still wide open for tourist-minded development.

Photo: Ron Paris
Photo: Ron Paris
WORST EXERCISE OF FREE SPEECH

Talking during concerts

Pipe down, Charlottesville! Here’s how it works: You fall in love with a band or musician, you listen to them a lot—at home, in the car, at parties, even in stores—and you know all the lyrics. And then that musical act announces a show at, say, the Jefferson or the Pavilion. You get excited to see one of your favorites. You buy a ticket. You attend the concert…and fucking talk through the entire show? That’s actually not how it works.

In recent years, the chatter at concerts has become so invasive to the experience that along with venue personnel, Jeff Tweedy, Ray LaMontagne, Stevie Wonder and Cat Power (at a Satellite Ballroom meltdown) have all had to address it from the stage, with perhaps the most memorable being when Steve Kimock Band frontman told the audience to “Shut the fuck up!” between songs at Starr Hill Music Hall. Please don’t make us say it again.

Let’s get frisky

Not that it’s any of our business, but you know what they say: Sex sells. Over the years, Best of C-VILLE has asked readers about every stage of their courtship—from date spots to birth control.

1999

Place for a midnight condom run: Barracks Road CVS

2000

Birth control device: CVS

2001

Place to play footsie: Escafé

2002

Place to improve your sex life: Lowe’s

2007

Place to land a one-nighter: Rapture

2008

Place to hook up: Downtown Mall

2009

Sexiest atmosphere: The X Lounge

2011

First-date spot: Downtown Mall

2014

Place to snag a spouse: Blue Light Grill

Photo: Stephen Barling
Photo: Stephen Barling
BEST PLACE TO WORK

WillowTree Apps

WillowTree has made four “best workplaces” lists in the last year, most recently coming in at No. 29 on Fortune’s “100 Best Workplaces for Millennials” list. That’s no surprise to anyone, based on not only its physical space but its perks. With some staff located in the quixotic Treehouse building on Second Street, WillowTree’s home in a former yoga studio on Fifth Street embraces an open design with concrete flooring and reclaimed wood that encourages collaboration and socialization, whether it’s in a workpod station or the lounge with an electronic drumkit. It also offers places to recharge, like booths with padded seats that you can snag for a quick break. And we’d be remiss not to mention job perks such as free snacks and lunches and even cold-brew coffee. The company also sponsors workplace kickball and softball teams, happy hours and even video game nights.

Photo: Tom McGovern
Photo: Tom McGovern
BEST NEW BUSINESS

Rivanna River Company

When people connect with their passion, it shows, and talking with Gabe and Sonya Silver for just a couple of minutes makes it clear that promoting and protecting our waterways are at the top of the list for them. The couple launched the Rivanna River
Company this summer, which has remained busy ferrying people up and down the Rivanna in innertubes, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards. But their goal is larger—to make the Rivanna (and Charlottesville) a destination for Virginians and out-of-state tourists alike, so that our river remains clean, safe and a natural resource.

Illustration: Jason Crosby
WORST-SMELLING NEIGHBORHOOD

Woolen Mills

Woolen Mills has held this dubious distinction for decades, thanks to Moores Creek sewage treatment facility. To look at Woolen Mills, it feels like a step back to the past, with its 19th-century houses built for the workers at the mill on the Rivanna River (which once did indeed manufacture woolens). And then you catch a whiff of an unbearable stench with which residents in this historic neighborhood must contend. In July, Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority kicked off a $9 million project it says is going to lick the malodor once and for all. We hope so. Woolen Mills is just too charming to smell so bad.

Photo: Amanda Maglione
Photo: Amanda Maglione
BEST RIDICULOUS STATEMENT BY A POLITICIAN

Trump’s nonsensical press conference

In March, Donald Trump held a press conference at his golf course in Jupiter, Florida, after Republican primary wins in Mississippi and Michigan. He started off talking about Trump water, steaks, magazine and wine (all displayed behind him) in response to Mitt Romney’s statements that some of his companies were no longer around. Trump
challenged the press to check his facts, saying Trump Winery was based in Charlottesville on 2,000 acres (property records show 1,206), that it’s the largest winery on the East Coast (it’s neither in terms of land under vine nor production of wine), John Kluge built the vineyard (it was John’s ex-wife, Patricia, who established the vineyard after their divorce) and, the kicker, that it’s located next to the “Thomas Jefferson Memorial” (as we know, Monticello was Jefferson’s home—his memorial is in Washington, D.C.).

While we’re at it…
BEST EXAMPLE OF CHARLOTTESVILLE ON A NATIONAL STAGE

Khizr and Ghazala Khan at the DNC

On the flip side of the political coin, the best example of Charlottesville on a national stage was at the Democratic National Convention when Gold Star family Khizr and Ghazala Khan, Charlottesville residents, spoke about their son, Humayun, an Army captain and UVA graduate who was killed in 2004 in Iraq. The powerful speech was met with negativity from Trump when he said that perhaps Ghazala was not allowed to speak at the convention (implying their Muslim faith prevented it), and since then the Khans have continued to speak out against Trump.

Photo: Matteus Frankovich/Skycladap
Photo: Matteus Frankovich/Skycladap
BEST CANDIDATE FOR SYNCHRONIZED TRAFFIC SIGNALS

Ivy Road/University Avenue/West Main Street

Sometimes we wonder if traffic engineers are demons from a Hieronymus Bosch painting, fiendishly manipulating stoplights to make our lives a living hell. Exhibit A, the current iteration of Three Notch’d Road, the original version of which settled the west faster than one can travel from Bellair Market to downtown. Whether on Ivy Road, University or West Main, the pattern is the same: A tendency to catch every one of 15 red lights. Not that we’re counting. Okay, we’ll admit it’s been better this summer. But will that trend continue when school starts? Runner-up: Seminole Trail, which usually is synchronized like a dream, but has fallen into a stop-at-every-light scenario. We’re cutting VDOT some slack because of the Rio intersection construction, but please please please don’t give us another reason not to want to go up 29 North.

Burger full face with vegetables

3 times readers got it wrong (and one time we did)

Most of the time we agree with winners. But, over the years, there have been a few instances in which readers have misunderstood, missed the point or just completely missed the mark.

1997

Resident celebrity: Tom Cruise

We’ve all seen the articles on Facebook that claim Matthew McConaughey is moving to Charlottes-ville. But, for a few years in the late ’90s, there was a pervasive word-of-mouth rumor that Tom Cruise was about to join John Grisham and Sissy Spacek as our next celebrity neighbor. Needless to say, Cruise and his then-wife Nicole Kidman never moved here (nor did they enroll their children at St. Anne’s-Belfield, as some of our own writeups on the topic asserted), but that didn’t stop C-VILLE readers from wishful voting. Mission: Impossible? You didn’t think so at the time.

1998

Donut: Krispy Kreme

It’s hard to imagine readers overlooking Spudnut Shop, the then-30-year-old potato donut spot, as the best in town. But that’s exactly what they did when they chose Krispy Kreme over the sugary mainstay on Avon Street. Best of C-VILLE hasn’t included a best donut category for a few years, but with Carpe Donut, Duck Donuts, Miso Sweet and Dunkin’ now in play, we wonder who might come out on top.

2008

Place to buy drugs: CVS

This wasn’t exactly what we were after.

MEA CULPA

2002

Best burger: McDonald’s

Back in 2002, each category in Best of C-VILLE still included staff picks from the C-VILLE editorial team and, while readers in 2002 had chosen River-side (and rightfully so) as the best patty in town, our writeup waxed poetic on the Big Mac. We’ve never been more ashamed.

Illustration: Jason Crosby
WORST PLACE TO PARK

Garrett Street

It’s bad enough trying to find a place to park in Charlottesville, a problem that’s exacerbated by the people who park on Garrett Street, a location favored by the wage slaves whose bosses don’t provide parking (and that includes us). With no lines to mark the spaces, many feel it’s okay to allow a roomy six feet in front and behind their cars, resulting in spaces left that only Smart cars will fit. Share the street, people. And it would help if the city coughed up some lines.

Photo: Matteus Frankovich/Skycladap
Photo: Matteus Frankovich/Skycladap
WORST NEW BUILDING

Residence Inn Charlottesville Downtown

Having been saddled with the husk of the Landmark Hotel for what seems like decades (it’s been nearly that—construction began in 2008 and came to a halt in 2010 after developer Halsey Minor filed for bankruptcy), we know beggars can’t be choosers—and it is nice to see a hotel project come to a close. But those bricks, man. Sure, we’ve praised Oliver Kuttner for foregoing Jefferson’s own architectural instincts, but we wonder if the Residence Inn’s façade wasn’t stolen from the set of a high school play, in all its orange glory. Even with its convenience to the Downtown Mall, the structure at the corner of West Main and Ridge streets is only slightly more attractive than an airport hotel (except even airport hotels don’t give passersby a peek into the pool area). It’s a good thing we can drown our sorrows at the hotel’s rooftop ba—no, sorry. There isn’t one of those, either, despite its seven-story height. Talk about missed opportunities.

While we’re at it…
BEST PRETENTIOUS BUILDING NAME

Uncommon

The new residential complex at the corner of West Main and Roosevelt Brown Boulevard is a cool-looking building, to be sure. But that name? The website describes Uncommon residents as “trendsetters who don’t try too hard.” Wethinks thou doth protest too much.

Photo: Emily Sacco
Photo: Emily Sacco
BEST ART ON A PLATE

Fleurie

Is there a more sensory dining experience than having a gorgeously assembled feast for the eyes and the palate placed in front of you?

At Fleurie, chef Brian Helleberg has been sending out plates designed with the talent of a fine artist for the past 15 years. Striking without being fussy, Helleberg and his team offer a beautiful take on French tradition through thoughtfully selected ingredients (many items from the chef’s home garden) and precise composition.

With no gimmicks necessary—the ol’ parsley garnish be damned—an evening at Helleberg’s elegant bistro is as mesmerizing as a trip to a museum.

29 (North)

The most-talked-about stretch of Charlottesville in Best of C-VILLE, for its unsynchronized lights, terrible drivers and development wasteland.

IMG_4983
WORST FOOD TREND

Meals tax increase

Whether you are sipping your locally sourced craft cocktail, cutting into a grass-fed steak au poivre or running down your debit card at the drive-through window, the City of Charlottesville is right there beside you with its hand held out. In 2016, the city voted to increase the meals tax from 4 to 5 percent—as C-VILLE reported last year, that “penny-on-the-dollar hike is actually a 25 percent increase in the rate, and would generate an estimated $2.1 million in new revenue for the city’s general fund.”

While noted that these funds are tagged for school and police budgets, the tax is by definition regressive. Some on City Council refer to it as a luxury tax, but restaurant owners worry that it will go unnoticed by consumers and further increases won’t be far behind, unless awareness is raised, as is the case at Brazos Tacos, where each receipt has a cheeky line item noting a “City Council Meals Tax.”