Gwen Berthy. Photo: Eze Amos

BEST LAST VESTIGE OF A BYGONE MUSIC ERA

Melody Supreme

Listening to a vinyl record is a ritual: Take the wax out of the sleeve, lay it on the turntable and place the stylus in the grooves. “It’s not like an MP3, or even a CD, where you touch a button and that’s it,” says Gwen Berthy, who, as owner of vinyl-only record store Melody Supreme, performs that ritual many times a day. His shop is an old-school stronghold in a music era where everyone relies on an algorithm to find it for them on the cloud.

DJs prefer vinyl and still use CDs—for now. “We have real live people picking music, so we need those physical formats,” says Matthew Simon, who spins vinyl for about half of his Thursday afternoon “Carry the Zero” segment on WTJU. “CDs are going away,” says Simon. “Once we all convert what we have on CD to a hard drive or the cloud, no one will buy them,” except to expand their digital collections.

“It’s not a question of quality, it’s just different,” says Berthy. “With a record, you are going to listen to music. You are going to choose it. You are going to go into your record collection and ask, ‘What am I going to play now?’” In other words, you have to be present.