Any way you slice it, there’s a lot to love about Charlottesville. That’s why, every year, we ask readers to tell us their favorite things about our city—burgers, bike shops and homebuilders alike. And while we respect the answers you’ve given, you’re not the only ones with opinions. In honor of Best of C-VILLE’s 20th year, we decided to take a stab at some “bests” of our own, from food trends to music stores, even borrowing a few categories from the magazine’s two-decades-long history (like Best Chain Restaurant and Best Place to Work). Of course, as with anything, you have to take the good with the bad, so we’ve also cooked up a few complaints (it wasn’t as hard as we thought) relating to traffic, Trump and where you rest your head. There’s no telling what the next 20 years will bring—for Best of C-VILLE or Charlottesville—but we can’t wait to hear what you have to say about it.
PSST…
Click here to see all the winners in this year’s Best of C-VILLE!
BEST FOOD TREND
Bowls
Cereal, salads, stir-fry—the concept of eating food in bowls is hardly new. Hell, Chipotle has been doing it for years. But the trend—which, as far we can tell, made a quiet debut in 2014 with a mention in a New York Times article about making your own grain bowls and steadily picked up media recognition from there, from the Wall Street Journal to NPR—has finally landed in Charlottesville in a big way. Smoothie bowls at The Juice Laundry (literally a smoothie in a bowl, but with fresh fruit, nut and seed toppings), salad bowls at Roots Natural Kitchen, rice bowls at ZZaam! Korean Grill, grit bowls at Grit, noodle bowls at The Spot, sushi bowls at Poke Sushi Bowl—there is no end to the concavular madness. You might say our bowls runneth over.
158
In 2011, Best of C-VILLE published this many subcategories—from public pool to graphic designer—its highest number ever, before the staff came to its senses again in 2012 and pared the list down.
BEST PLACE TO BECOME A REGULAR
Champion Brewing Company
When searching out a place where everybody knows your name, consider Champion Brewing Company. With a stable of core beers on tap, as well as creative experiments on a regular rotation, the brewery’s foundation of independence and innovation has drawn in those who want a place to hang out with their friends (board games are on the shelf), catch a DJ set under the outside tent or watch some sports on one of several TVs around the space. Regulars know to look out for the 22-ounce one-off beers of experimental brews sold in the taproom.
BEST EXCUSE TO CALL IN SICK
Rabid foxes
Their bosses may have been a bit skeptical, but those calling in sick because of a potentially rabid fox bite probably weren’t making any excuses. Back in March, reports of foxes “acting suspiciously” came pouring in, city police said. Three people in two weeks were reportedly bitten and required medical attention. While it’s unclear exactly how many foxes were terrorizing downtown, and how many of them were truly afflicted, at least one that was captured and tested was found not to have rabies. The city’s animal control officer suspected those that evaded capture died shortly thereafter.