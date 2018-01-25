Melanie Morris & Susan Lee | October 28, 2017, at Veritas Vineyard & Winery
Melanie wanted to elope. Susan wanted a fairy tale. So they went for the best of both words: a wedding that struck the right balance between elegance, glam and sophistication, but that also created a festive, warm and welcoming atmosphere for guests.
In more practical terms, that meant a clean color palette—white flowers (lilies, hydrangeas, roses and orchids), white linens (with a hint of sequin sparkle) and a few gold accents. For personal touches, they added a small pineapple to one of the tables (to remind them of Maui, where they got engaged), wine glasses with the JMU emblem for the table of Melanie’s college friends. and the couple drank from a pair of Norlan whisky glasses they had recently been gifted.
And settling on the venue itself was easy to agree on—they’d spent a weekend at Veritas in 2015 and, says Susan, “fell in love with the property.”
“Its majestic views, beautiful mountains and the amazing hospitality and food at the Farmhouse. At the time, we thought this would be an awesome venue for a wedding.”
And what was their favorite moment from the day? Says Susan, “All of it!”
The Details
Event planner: Adam Donovan-Groves (Donovan-Groves Events) Officiant: Rabbi Elissa Sachs-Kohen Flowers: Amy Webb (Blue Ridge Floral Design) Cake: Maliha Creations Ceremony music: Peter Markush and the Plum Blossom String Quartet Reception music: DJ Derek Tobler Brides’ attire: Romona Keveza (Susan); custom suit by Thom James and shirt by Basler (Melanie) Shoes: Christian Louboutin (Susan); Stuart Weitzman and Gucci (Melanie) Wedding party attire: vowtobechic.com, Monique Lhuillier Rings: Fink’s Jewelers (Roanoke) Makeup: Carolyn Thombs Makeup Artistry (Susan and bridal party); Mary Margaret Isbell (Melanie) Videographer: Tom Daly Gift boxes: Wedding Welcomes Photo booth: Photo Booth of Charlottesville Lighting: Blue Ridge A/V and Lighting