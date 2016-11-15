Charlottesville officials held a press conference today to announce their latest step in solving the city’s parking crisis.

“We hear you and we want to help,” Mayor Mike Signer said before announcing the city’s acquisition of a $2.85 million half-acre parcel of land located on the northeast end of the Downtown Mall, on which they intend to install public parking.

This parcel is adjacent to the surface lot already owned by the city and county at Seventh and Market streets, which has also been studied as a potential parking destination. The two sites, together, total an acre of downtown real estate.

Guadalajara and Lucky 7 are currently located on the acquired parcel on the corner of Ninth and Market streets. Each has five years left on its lease.

City Manager Maurice Jones, present at the press conference, gave a rough timeline of three to five years until the project’s completion and said the city hasn’t ruled out buying out each business’s lease, or allowing the Mexican restaurant and convenience store to continue operating in a mixed-use complex similar to the one in the works at Keith Woodard’s West2nd (formerly known as Market Plaza).

City Councilor Bob Fenwick said the deal in question has been brought “back from the dead more than once,” but thanks to Jones and Craig Brown, the city’s attorney, this time, it’s the real McCoy. And there’s more than just the land acquisition to be excited for, city officials said—Fenwick described a new smartphone app “on the cusp” of completion, in which drivers will be able to log on and see every empty parking spot available downtown.

“There has been a lot of concern this year about parking,” the mayor acknowledged at the conference.

You’re telling us.

The ongoing melodrama between the city and the Charlottesville Parking Center owner Mark Brown, the impending rollout of 157 parking meters surrounding the mall as part of a six-month pilot program and the eventual loss of more than 150 parking spaces due to the reconstruction of the Belmont Bridge and another nearby development have given us a lot to write about.

And for those of you fretting about losing the Mexican restaurant famous for its fajitas, at least one person is on your side: “I will say I’ve already lobbied to keep Guadalajara,” Fenwick said with a grin.