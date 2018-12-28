Get your sandwich on: Guest chef series relaunches at Keevil & Keevil

Harrison Keevil’s departure from Commonwealth Restaurant & Skybar is already paying dividends at Keevil & Keevil. With his full attention back on the shop he runs with his wife Jennifer, Keevil has big plans for 2019. Kicking off the year is the re-launch of his guest chef sandwich series, where each month a different chef collaborates with Keevil on a special sandwich. Past iterations have been stellar.

First up, in January, is one of the nation’s most acclaimed sandwich makers: Mason Hereford, of New Orleans’ Turkey and the Wolf and Molly’s Rise and Shine. In 2017, Bon Appetit named Turkey and The Wolf America’s Best New Restaurant.

