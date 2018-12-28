Get your sandwich on: Guest chef series relaunches at Keevil & Keevil

By
Best new creations When it comes to Charlottesville food and drink, there is no such thing as a bad year. In 2018, MarieBette Café & Bakery unleashed its prezzant, a sorcerous pretzel and croissant hybrid, where buttery, delicate pastry gets an addictive umami boost from a dip in lye. Not
Little Star, the sophomore dining venture by Oakhart Social’s Ben Clore and Tristan Wraight, is slated to open its doors December 30, when its warm hearth and welcoming vibe should be a respite from the chill. Joined by third partner and executive chef Ryan Collins, the team has put together a
Zocalo has undergone a number of major changes recently, with owner Ivan Rekosh buying out his longtime partner and then bringing in a new executive chef, Zynodoa’s Josh Hutter, who’s been shaking up the menu with a variety of surprising new offerings. “I’ve been cooking the same food for 15
Angelic’s Kitchen On Wheels food truck has taken to the streets, a mere four years since owner Angelic Jenkins began cooking professionally, after her husband urged her to find a hobby other than shopping. “I love cooking for people and always wanted to sell fried fish at a festival,” Jenkins
When Ivar Aass moved to Charlottesville six years ago, he had one purpose in mind: distill high quality spirits. And at Spirit Lab Distilling, the distillery he runs with his wife, he does just that. From a bare bones warehouse facility on 6th St. SE, Aass distills tiny batches of spirits that
We’d imagine the life of a wine importer to be nothing but romance—all long nights, barrel laughs, and plates of beautiful food in good company. Turns out, we were wrong: It’s better than that. We asked Williams Corner Wine co-founder Nicolas Mestre to recount a recent wine-tasting trip to
The family meal is a restaurant tradition, where chefs take turns cooking a meal for the entire staff to dine together before service. At an Italian restaurant like Tavola, you might expect that meal to be a fat bowl of pasta and maybe some garlic bread. But, in fact, one of the more memorable
After a long night of waiting and bussing tables, cooking meals, serving drinks, and washing dishes, most restaurant staffs are usually ready to unwind. But in a town in which the sidewalks tend to roll up after 10 or 11pm, where’s a hard-working, thirsty server supposed to go? A regular haunt
You know what they say: A moment on the lips, a lifetime on the hips. Luckily, outdated axioms don’t deter you from taking advantage of the best edibles, drinkables and make-at-homeables this town has to offer. Here are 38 of your favorites.
If you are what you eat (and drink), then you’re tacos, dumplings, wings and wine. You’re pizza, you’re burgers. You’re beer and croissants. And, amazingly, you’re still hungry for more. Here are your picks for the best edibles. RESTAURANT C&O Restaurant Runner-up: Lampo Honorable
So what if we didn’t grow up with a Southern grandma? We still know a good fried chicken biscuit when we taste one—like, say, the Ace Biscuit & Barbecue sandwich on this week’s cover. Southern cuisine may be having a moment in the national spotlight, but ’round these parts we’ve had an
Tap dance The latest World of Beer location, nestled into the first floor of the swanky new student housing complex at 852 West Main, has settled on what managers are calling a “solid” opening date of September 22, after they missed an initial target of September 6. Good thing—the residents
Best of C-VILLE 2014: Food & drink
We hate to invoke a timeworn phrase, but, hell, it really is 5 o’clock somewhere. Here’s a guide to seven days of happy hours so you never have to be without a drink in hand come quittin’ time. Drinking every day on the cheap? We’ll cheers to that. Monday No. 3 (1517 University Ave., 984-4653)
Beer Run 156 Carlton Rd. #203 984-2337 beerrun.com Runner-up: Blue Mountain Brewery 9519 Critzer Shop Rd. (Afton) (540) 456-8020 bluemountainbrewery.com With seven breweries in the immediate area, it’s clear we live in a beer town—and Beer Run is no exception. It’s the one spot you can get it
Citizen Burger Bar 212 E. Main St. 979-9944 citizenburgerbar.com Runner-up: Ace Biscuit & Barbecue 711 Henry Ave. 202-1403 facebook.com/AceBiscuitBbq There’s currently a radio commercial for McDonald’s in which the narrator says the Big Mac is “the best thing to happen to your mouth since
Peter Chang’s China Grill Barracks Road Shopping Center 244-9818 peterchangscharlottesville.com Runner-up: Red Lantern 221 Carlton Rd. 979-9968 redlanterncharlottesville.com When readers want Chinese, they go straight to the top. Peter Chang’s, which opened in 2011 to much fanfare due to its
Guadalajara 3450 Seminole Trail #101 977-2677 805 E. Market St. 977-2676 2206 Fontaine Ave. 979-2424 395 Greenbrier Dr. 978-4313 108 Town Country Ln. 293-3358 charlottesvillemexicanfood.com Runner-up: Continental Divide 811 W. Main St. 984-0143 Runner-up: La Michoacana (tie) 1138 E. High St.
Bodo’s Bagels 505 Preston Ave. 293-5224 1609 University Ave. 293-6021 1418 Emmet St. N 977-9598 bodosbagels.com Runner-up: Blue Moon Diner 513 W. Main St. 980-6666 Sheep lungs and two owl eggs; raw, pickled herring wrapped around pieces of gerkhin and onion; dried bull penis. Those are all
Belmont Bar-B-Que 816 Hinton Ave. 979-7427 belmontbarbq.com Runner-up: BBQ Exchange 102 Martinsburg Ave., Gordonsville (540) 832-0227 bbqex.com A tradition at the White House since Thomas Jefferson first opened up the South Lawn for entertaining, barbecues are a summertime staple—especially in