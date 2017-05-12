Frayser White hearing continued—again

The man involved in the first fatal traffic crash of 2016 in Albemarle County was scheduled to appear in court May 12 for a pre-trial motions hearing. He and his attorneys were not there and, for the third time since a January 30 hearing, the motions were continued.

The prosecution maintains that on March 15, 2016, Frayser White IV crossed double solid yellow lines on Ivy Road and collided head-on with 81-year-old Carolyn Wayne, who died at the scene.

White’s trial, originally set for Halloween of last year, was also continued. His attorney, Rhonda Quagliana, says the motions hearing has been rescheduled for June 21, but would not comment on the reason for the holdup. He is also represented by John Zwerling.

White was initially charged with his second DUI in five years, but the prosecution dropped that after finding no evidence he’d been drinking. He is charged with two felony counts for possession of heroin and cocaine, and two misdemeanors for reckless driving and possession of alprazolam, the generic form of Xanax.