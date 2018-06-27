Four of a kind: Zocalo’s margarita flights take the choose work out of your booze work

One glance at Zocalo’s drink menu on a warm day and there’s no question what you’ll imbibe: a margarita. The question then becomes, which margarita? Zocalo offers a few, and it can be hard to decide between a salty-but-sweet classic or a smoky Mezcal (for the uninitiated, Mezcal is to tequila what Scotch is to whiskey).

For those who simply cannot decide, you no longer have to. Zocalo has introduced a margarita flight, where $20 gets you four mini margs: original, Mezcal, blood orange (on the sweeter side) and jalapeño (this one has a li’l kick to it). Served with or without salt in four small glasses on a wooden paddle, they amount to about two regular-size margaritas, so it’s a decent serving of drink.

Zocalo bar manager Peter Larson says that the margarita flights pair well with Zocalo’s Yucatan-style pork chop, as the versatile dish’s peppery, earthy, semi-sweet flavor profile and slightly acidic bite complements all four of the margarita flavors.

If you’re more of the snacking type, Larson recommends ordering the raspberry-chili glazed cheese fritters (even better: They’re half price during happy hour), which would go well with the margarita flight or its brethren, a mojito flight featuring original, lychee, blood orange and passionfruit flavors.