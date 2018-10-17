Food stars—they’re just like us!

War wounds

Everybody’s got one (and then some). We asked eight chefs to tell us about their most lasting kitchen scars.

“I took the tops off my pointer finger and middle finger on two separate occasions. On both of those occasions, my children were two weeks old. The first was with a knife and the second with a stick blender.” Harrison Keevil, chef/owner, Keevil & Keevil Grocery and Kitchen; chef, Commonwealth Restaurant & Skybar

“I have a slight scar on the back of my right hand from hot sugar spattering up out of a pot. I got it off as fast as I could and remember saying, ‘That’s going to leave a mark.’” Gerry Newman, owner, Albemarle Baking Co.

“About a year ago, not long after I started up Mochiko, I was cooking at home and forgot the oil was on the stove outside. The oil got so hot that it ignited, and began melting the siding off of the house. I went through both fire extinguishers, but when that failed, my inner genius told me that I should grab the pot with both hands (don’t try this at home), and throw it off into the yard, setting the grass on fire instead. By the time the fire truck came, I was watering the yard, and my arm. After dropping off the catering order (all bandaged up, but on time), I had a friend drive me to the hospital, where I was treated for third-degree burns all up my left arm, neck, and face.” Riki Tanabe, chef/owner, Mochiko

“Two weeks before my wedding I was cooking soft shell crabs and had them explode in my pan, sending hot butter flying up in the air and landing all down the side of my face, neck, and arms. I looked like a cheetah. I cried for a few days (the bride inside me couldn’t help it), but thank goodness for professional makeup and airbrushing.” Laura Fonner, chef, Duner’s

“Burns…So. Many. Of. Them. Hot sugar is not very forgiving and your first instinct is to rub it right off—taking off a layer of skin with it.” Anita Gupta, owner, Maliha Creations

“One time I had a hot dog special with 12 toppings, and a customer ordered it with all the toppings on the side. That was pretty scarring, emotionally.” Jon Bray, chef, Champion Brewing Company

“I have a bunch of dark spots on my hand and right arm from flipping a rack of lamb and the oil splashed all over me. Lesson learned: Always flip away from you.” Tim Devino, sous chef, Brasserie Saison

“The one on my left-hand index finger. I was ‘steeling’ my chef knife on a honing rod and whacked it as the blade was coming off the top side of the rod. I cut it to the bone and likely could’ve used some stitches, but who has time for that?” Angelo Vangelopoulos, chef/owner, The Ivy Inn