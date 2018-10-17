Food stars—they’re just like us!

Around here, the folks cooking your favorite foods are as close to celebrities as some of us get (unless you’re lucky enough to corner Dave Matthews on the mall). So, for this year’s annual Food & Drink Issue, we decided to take a look behind the scenes—beyond your pork belly tacos and pain de campagne—at where our chefs, sous chefs, bar managers, retailers, bakers, and brewers eat on their off-hours, how they source hard-to-find ingredients, and what they crave when no one’s looking. (No surprise there: They like fast-food fried chicken as much as the rest of us—and some aren’t even ashamed to say it).
Bodo’s by pros
We don’t know about you, but if someone surrounded by delicious food all day has a go-to Bodo’s order, that’s a combo we’re interested in taste-testing (even if we do just end up right back at an everything BLT with mayo, cut in half).
“Egg sausage on plain with American, because I am a garbage person.” PK Ross, owner, Splendora’s Gelato
“Breakfast: everything bagel with cream cheese and extra bacon; lunch: everything bagel with smoked turkey, cheddar, mayo, lettuce, onions, heated.” Melissa Close-Hart, chef, Junction
“Depends if I’m hungover or feeling healthy. Healthy: egg white on everything. Hungover (or indulgent): two deli egg bagels, one salt, one garlic, and a chicken salad on everything for lunch. Large Coke Zero.” Hunter Smith, owner, Champion Brewing Company; co-founder, Brasserie Saison
“Easy. Chicken or egg salad on a sesame bagel with provolone, watercress, and cucumbers, a large Arnold Palmer, a bag of chips, a pickle spear.” Kate Collier, owner, Feast!
“Kale Caesar salad. I rarely have a bagel there—I really enjoy that salad—but if I do it is whole wheat, hummus, avocado, and sprouts.” Gerry Newman, baker/owner, Albemarle Baking Co.
“BLT on sesame with mustard and onion. Not so good for the breath department, but delicious.” Anita Gupta, owner, Maliha Creations
“Smoked turkey with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sesame bagel.” Phyllis Hunter, owner, The Spice Diva
“BLT with mayo and avocado on an everything bagel.” Priscilla Martin Curley, general manager/wine director, Tavola
“Chicken salad on an onion bagel with muenster cheese, tomato, and sprouts with a side of tabbouleh.” Laura Fonner, chef, Duner’s