On Fridays, we and The Charlottesville 29 feature five food finds from local chefs and personalities. Today’s picks come from Brooke Fedora, the Culinary Institute of America graduate who runs Horse & Hound Gastropub with her husband Luther. Every year, Horse & Hound is one of the best places in Charlottesville to celebrate Oktoberfest. This year’s party will last from September 14 through October 31, and will include Oktoberfest beer specials, prizes, live entertainment, and, best of all, a menu of German specialties like Kartoffelpuffer, Wurst, Jager-Schnitzel, and Linzer Torte. Details here. Fedora’s picks:

1) Bun Thit Nuong (Pork Vermicelli) at Moto Pho Co. “This dish is light, healthy, and delicious. I could eat it everyday. “

2) Pulled Pork BBQ Platter at Buttz BBQ. “Chris does a great job with all of his sauces, meats and sides.”

3) Pan Fried Dumplings at Kyoto. “My 5 year old son is obsessed with dumplings and these are his and my favorite in town.”

4) Pistachio Cupcake at SweetHaus. “These cupcakes are fresh daily and perfect for celebrations or a sweet snack.”

5) Vella Jack Cheese Fritters at Zocalo. “These hit all the flavor points on your tongue and leave you wanting more.”

The Charlottesville 29 is a publication that asks, if there were just 29 restaurants in Charlottesville, what would be the ideal 29? Follow along with regular updates on Facebook and Twitter.