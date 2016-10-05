First Fridays

October 7

“I have immense passion for nature and the well-being of our planet, from the tiniest of creatures and flora to the oceans and forest,” says Scottsville artist Sherrie Hunt. “The beauty and mystery of nature feeds my soul and awakens my creative spirit endlessly. On a daily basis, I’m reminded of its fragility,” she says. “I am an advocate of species in jeopardy.”

Most of Hunt’s oil paintings, photography and photographic montage pieces are laced with metaphor—some obvious, some less so—for humankind’s connection with nature. The floating flora and fauna remind the viewer that without attention and care, nothing is secure. By not fully finishing some of the forms, Hunt paints a frightening ghost of extinction into view. In one oil painting, “The Seer,” an intelligent hawk—Hunt’s harbinger for endangerment and extinction—looks into the distance as his form dissolves into the space behind him.

Find Hunt’s work in the new Chroma Projects Gallery space, nestled up against the west side of the Paramount Theater—ascend the short set of exterior stairs and continue to the second floor, then follow a long corridor. Keep an eye out for letterpress artist quotes to show you the way.

Art on the Trax 5784 Three Notch’d Rd., Crozet. “Reoccurring Images,” featuring collage by Rhonda Roebuck.

FF The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative 209 Monticello Rd. “Looking Forward While Looking Back,” a 10th anniversary retrospective of the Bridge PAI. 5:30-9pm.

FF City Clay 700 Harris St. #4. An exhibit featuring paintings and Mishima ceramics by Jane Angelhart. 5:30-7:30pm.

FF CitySpace 100 Fifth St. NE “@tribute,” featuring collaborative self-portraits of 17 Computers4Kids youth, made with photographer Eze Amos. 5-7pm.

FF C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery 118 E. Main St. “Creations from my Head and Heart,” featuring knitted sweaters and innovative collage by Diane Goodbar. 6-8pm.

C’ville Coffee 1301 Harris St. An exhibit featuring acrylic paintings of landscapes, food and local subjects by Caroll Mallin. Through October 30.

FF Chroma Projects Gallery 201 E. Main St. “Floating Worlds,” featuring paintings, photographs and installation pieces by Sherrie Hunt. 5-7pm.

Crozet Artisan Depot 5791 Three Notch’d Rd., Crozet. “Reclaiming Independence, Inspiring Craftsmanship,” featuring wood furniture and decorative items by Jacob Strong of StrongWood Designs.

FF Fellini’s #9 200 Market St. “Digital Art,” featuring digital prints by Perry Fitzhugh. 5:30-7pm.

The Fralin Museum at UVA 155 Rugby Rd. “The Great War: Printmakers of World War I,” featuring prints depicting combat scenes in France and the Near East; “New Acquisitions: Photography,” featuring work from Danny Lyon, Shirin Neshat and Eadweard Muybridge; “Oriforme” by Jean Arp; and “On the Fly,” featuring sculpture by Patrick Dougherty.

FF GallerIX 522 Second St. SE. “Inspiring Connections,” featuring paintings of local artists, photographers, musicians and other performers by Aimee McDavitt. 5-7pm.

FF The Garage 250 First St. N. “Garage Sale,” featuring oil and watercolor paintings of second-hand items by Sharon Shapiro. 5-7pm.

FF Graves International Art 306 E. Jefferson St. “Masters of Contemporary Art,” featuring limited-edition original prints, exhibition posters, stone lithography, drypoint etching and more by Ellsworth Kelly, Salvador Dalí, Georges Braque, Damien Hirst, David Hockney, Keith Haring, Roy Lichtenstein, Sam Francis, Philip Pearlstein, John Chamberlain, Andy Warhol, Gerald Laing, Joan Miró, Josef Albers and more. 5-8pm.

FF Kluge-Ruhe Collection 400 Worrell Dr. “On the Fabric of the Ngarrindjeri Body,” drawings, prints and photography by Australian aboriginal artist Damien Shen. 5:30-7:30pm.

FF Les Yeux du Monde 841 Wolf Trap Rd. “Annie Harris Massie: Lightness” featuring landscape paintings that explore the qualities of light that reveal and obscure form. 1-5pm.

Loving Cup Winery 3340 Sutherland Rd., North Garden. An exhibit of photography, pottery and paintings by the BozArt Fine Art Collective. Through October 30.

Martha Jefferson Hospital 500 Martha Jeffer-son Dr. “River,” featuring paintings by Linda Staiger of the natural landscapes of the James and Rivanna rivers on the First Floor Gallery. Bold and texture landscape paintings by Carroll Mallin hang in the main lobby floor.

FF McGuffey Art Center 201 Second St. NW. “Tablet & Cloud: Pilgrims in Cyberspace,” featuring work by Rosamond Casey in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery; “Flight,” featuring McGuffey member artists in the Lower North and South Hall galleries; “Fiber Transformed,” featuring work by contemporary Virginia fiber artists in the Upper North and South Hall galleries.

Mudhouse Coffee 213 W. Main St. “Water Like Memory,” featuring paintings that explore the patterns of surface water as reflections of states of mind and memory by Susan Willis Brodie. Through November 1.

FF Neal Guma Fine Art 105 Third St. NE. Fall show featuring work by Holly Andres, Julie Blackmon, Markus Brunetti, Julie Cockburn and Lois Conner. 5:30-7:30pm.

FF New Dominion Bookshop 404 E. Main St. An exhibit of oil paintings by Warren Boeschenstein. 5:30-7pm.

Scottsville Center for Arts and Nature 401 Valley St., Scottsville. “Another Day at the Office,” featuring Billy Morris’ photographs of the bucolic daily grind.

FF Second Street Gallery 115 Second St. SE. “Bitter, Sweet and Tender,” featuring photography, currency, sculpture and textile by Richmond-based artist Sonya Clark. 5:30-7:30pm.

Shenandoah Valley Art Center 26 S. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro. An exhibit featuring the artwork of the BozArt Fine Art Collective.

FF Spring Street Boutique 107 W. Main St. “Landscapes Near and Far,” featuring water-colors by Phyllis Koch-Sheras. 6-8pm.

FF Studio IX 969 Second St. SE. “Post Medium,” featuring work by UVA Aunspaugh Fifth Year Fellow Sandy William IV that challenges traditional art practices. 5-7pm.

Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church 717 Rugby Rd. An exhibit featuring the work of painter Deborah Rose Guterbock and painter and comics artist A.I. Miller.

FF Welcome Gallery at New City Arts 114 Third St. NE. “Look, Make & Do,” an exhibit featuring drawings, paintings, collages and collaborative installations by Emma Crockatt and Ryan Trott. 5-7:30pm.

FF WVTF & Radio IQ Studio Gallery 218 W. Water St. “Peace Doves,” featuring oil paintings and photography by Zuhal Feraidon. 5-7pm.