First Fridays: January 4

If you ask Kelly Lonergan, he’s not a figure painter. The figures he paints on 48 by 60 inch canvas—a scale that excites him—are slightly awkward, clunky. But to him, that’s the best part. It gives them a sense of personality for viewers to cling and relate to.

In his show “And Then There Were Two,” on view at McGuffey Art Center this month, 10 paintings display the fascination with dance, anatomy, and human relationships that led Lonergan to explore figure painting 30 years ago. An idea that flourished from day-to-day “whimsical” sketches became a series of modernized, diverse depictions of Adam and Eve.

The process quickly became a rich and challenging experience for the artist. He noticed that the expulsion from the garden paralleled the beginnings of humankind, with the couple gaining awareness of a world outside themselves.

“I realized I couldn’t think of this as Adam and Eve without becoming much, much more astute in what I was doing,” he says.

Lonergan thought about the misogynistic practices, racial portrayals, and attitudes toward gender that are commonly associated with the Adam and Eve story. The series

then became about communicating individual details—poses, body language, skin color, and clothes—

in a way that would offer viewers different looks at the frequently painted couple.

“I guess yeah, I am a white guy and what can I say?” Lonergan says regarding race and gender. “But I like to think I’ve been trying to improve myself and inform myself, be inspired and be enlightened as a human being.”

For Lonergan, this story is one of a shared human experience and the liberation that comes with conscientiousness. With the recurring placement of the male and female figure, a chain link fence, and a brick pathway, Lonergan views Adam and Eve leaving the garden as empowering—regardless of where they go, the barrier has been broken.—Sabrina Moreno