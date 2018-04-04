First Fridays: April 6

“Nobody understands an artist like another artist,” says local portrait artist Frank Walker.

And so Walker, who has drawn all his life—first imitating the figures in Sgt. Rock comic books and later working in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers graphics department, earning a BFA in painting and printmaking from Virginia Commonwealth University and working for a number of years as a medical illustrator at the University of Virginia Hospital—loves to talk art with other artists.

“People relate to artists as being quirky or crazy, but we’re not,” says Walker. “We just think in other dimensions.”

Walker had talked art with his late sculptor brother, so when Walker’s wife introduced him to her nephew, self-taught portrait artist Jae Jae Johnson, he found a new confidant in art.

For the last decade or so, Walker and Johnson have shared the ideas and techniques that shape their distinct portraiture styles. Walker works mostly with pencils and graphite, whereas Johnson uses copic markers to create grayscale-with-pops-of-color portraits that viewers often mistake for watercolor paintings.

“Visage,” on view at New City Arts Welcome Gallery this month, is their first joint show, and Johnson’s first public show.

While their styles are different, both are drawn to portraiture for similar reasons. Johnson says that for him it requires a certain sense of caring, love and attention for the subject, to the point where it’s often difficult to part with his drawings.

According to Walker, “People’s faces, and their eyes, especially, tell a story. I’ve always believed that they eyes are the window to the soul. So when I look at people, and I look in their eyes, I [see] their character.”—Erin O’Hare

