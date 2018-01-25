“I wanted it to feel very luxurious with a laid-back atmosphere,” says the bride. That meant rich purples and pinks, peacock feather accents and, wherever possible, glitter.

Of course, planning a wedding from her home in Paris was tricky, so Arnita had friends and family scouting venues for her, with two rules: It had to be at a vineyard (with an opportunity to “venture into the vines to make them a part of our day”), and the wine selection had to be amazing. Keswick fit the bill. From there, it was just a matter of working out the details from abroad.