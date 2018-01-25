An American bride, a French groom and a love so nice, they celebrated twice. The first wedding, a springtime fête in Saint-Malo, France, was “classic Hollywood, red carpet glam,” says Arnita. The second, a mid-summer affair at Keswick Vineyards, channeled the 2017 Christian Dior bridal couture collection—“cocktail glam, sequins and luxe materials.”
“I wanted it to feel very luxurious with a laid-back atmosphere,” says the bride. That meant rich purples and pinks, peacock feather accents and, wherever possible, glitter.
Of course, planning a wedding from her home in Paris was tricky, so Arnita had friends and family scouting venues for her, with two rules: It had to be at a vineyard (with an opportunity to “venture into the vines to make them a part of our day”), and the wine selection had to be amazing. Keswick fit the bill. From there, it was just a matter of working out the details from abroad.
The bride’s mom and aunt helped finalize a menu from L’étoile Catering, and the bride discussed details with Foxtail Cottage’s Karen Thorsey via phone.
“I explained everything I loved and hated and showed her team my creative vision that she then transformed for our special day,” Arnita says.
The Details
Catering: L’étoile Catering Flowers: Foxtail Cottage Cake: Duck Donuts Music: T.D. Layman Bride’s attire: Custom Shoes: BHLDN Groom’s attire: De Fursac Groomsmen’s attire: De Fursac Bridesmaids’ dresses: Various Rings: Maison de l’Alliance (Paris) Makeup: Kimberly Sampson