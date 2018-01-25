Feeling fancy

A glittering Franco-American union

Words by Caite White | Photos by Robert Radifera
1/25/18 at 3:29 PM

An American bride, a French groom and a love so nice, they celebrated twice. The first wedding, a springtime fête in Saint-Malo, France, was “classic Hollywood, red carpet glam,” says Arnita. The second, a mid-summer affair at Keswick Vineyards, channeled the 2017 Christian Dior bridal couture collection—“cocktail glam, sequins and luxe materials.”

A favorite memory from their big day? Says Arnita, “The fact that we forgot to exchange the rings!” The couple wrote their own vows, but left out the part where they slip a ring on each other’s fingers. “It was quickly corrected and everyone had a good giggle in the process.”

“I wanted it to feel very luxurious with a laid-back atmosphere,” says the bride. That meant rich purples and pinks, peacock feather accents and, wherever possible, glitter.

Of course, planning a wedding from her home in Paris was tricky, so Arnita had friends and family scouting venues for her, with two rules: It had to be at a vineyard (with an opportunity to “venture into the vines to make them a part of our day”), and the wine selection had to be amazing. Keswick fit the bill. From there, it was just a matter of working out the details from abroad.

A tip to couples planning a wedding, from the bride: “Work with people who support your vision for your day. They should only make life easier and bring to life the fabulous ideas in your mind. Anything else means you need to make some changes.”

The bride’s mom and aunt helped finalize a menu from L’étoile Catering, and the bride discussed details with Foxtail Cottage’s Karen Thorsey via phone.

“I explained everything I loved and hated and showed her team my creative vision that she then transformed for our special day,” Arnita says.

The couple met at a bar in Paris during an after-work happy hour and dated for a year and a half before getting engaged (and another year and a half before tying the knot).

The Details

Catering: L’étoile Catering Flowers: Foxtail Cottage Cake: Duck Donuts Music: T.D. Layman Bride’s attire: Custom  Shoes: BHLDN Groom’s attire: De Fursac Groomsmen’s attire: De Fursac Bridesmaids’ dresses: Various  Rings: Maison de l’Alliance (Paris)  Makeup: Kimberly Sampson