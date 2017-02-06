February Abode: On stands now!

The February issue of Abode features a historic home overlooking the James River (it once belonged to a relative of Thomas Jefferson—yes, that Thomas Jefferson!), a mix-and-match kitchen in Ivy, a primer for wallpaper and more. Here’s what you’ll find inside:
- A house on Riverside Avenue breaks the mold.
- Why wallpaper is your new best friend.
- A case for high density.
- Where to start with kitchen fixtures.
- Mixing it up in Crozet.
- In North Downtown, a 1920s house makes room.
This month’s featured home:
Living history
Already outfitted with fine millwork in the parlor, chair rails, an ornamented fireplace mantel and window and door trim, this month’s feature home, which once belonged to a relative of Thomas Jefferson, seemingly required a certain caliber of décor and renovations. But the homeowner, an interior designer, made it her own. Read more here.
Mix and match
In a rustic 1980s home that had evolved with the times (and various homeowners’ additions), this Ivy kitchen renovation started with a simple change: knocking out a wall that had previously separated the kitchen from the dining area. From there, it was a matter of adding in modern details without changing the footprint. Read more here.