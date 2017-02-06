February Abode: On stands now!

The February issue of Abode features a historic home overlooking the James River (it once belonged to a relative of Thomas Jefferson—yes, that Thomas Jefferson!), a mix-and-match kitchen in Ivy, a primer for wallpaper and more. Here’s what you’ll find inside:

A house on Riverside Avenue breaks the mold.

Why wallpaper is your new best friend.

A case for high density.

Where to start with kitchen fixtures.

Mixing it up in Crozet.

In North Downtown, a 1920s house makes room.

This month’s featured home:

Photo: Virginia Hamrick

Living history

Already outfitted with fine millwork in the parlor, chair rails, an ornamented fireplace mantel and window and door trim, this month’s feature home, which once belonged to a relative of Thomas Jefferson, seemingly required a certain caliber of décor and renovations. But the homeowner, an interior designer, made it her own. Read more here.

Photo: Stephen Barling

Mix and match

In a rustic 1980s home that had evolved with the times (and various homeowners’ additions), this Ivy kitchen renovation started with a simple change: knocking out a wall that had previously separated the kitchen from the dining area. From there, it was a matter of adding in modern details without changing the footprint. Read more here.