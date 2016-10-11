Fake cancer survivor gets 14 months

Carmelo “Carmine” Carrozza, who claimed he had cancer and collected paychecks from The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs while taking a job at the Darden School Foundation, was sentenced October 5 to 14 months in prison for wire fraud and ordered to pay more than $48,000 in restitution, according to a release from the U.S. attorney in Charleston, West Virginia.

Carrozza, 57, began working at the high-end hotel in May 2013 as director of fine dining. He was there barely a month when he claimed he had cancer. He took a job at Darden in August 2013 and rented a house from a former C-VILLE Weekly editor. At the business school, he was in charge of hospitality and conventions at its 69,000-square-foot conference center, which includes the 177-room Inn at Darden and the Abbott Center Dining Room.

While no one in Charlottesville suspected anything amiss, Carrozza continued to collect paychecks through December 2013, when The Greenbrier became aware of his double-dipping.

Carrozza entered a plea agreement, and faced up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.