Ex-teacher pleads guilty to sex with underage student

A former Jack Jouett Middle School teacher pleaded guilty to having sex with someone under the age of consent—a previous student that she admitted to having feelings for at that time, according to the prosecutor.

Amelia Tat, accompanied by local defense attorney Andre Hakes, entered a plea agreement, which said she was guilty on two felony counts of carnal knowledge and could face up to 20 years in prison with a $200,000 fine.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Darby Lowe disclosed that Tat first started making contact with the victim outside of the classroom on social media sites like Instagram and Snapchat, where she allegedly began asking him personal questions. She eventually asked him to “stay late and help her after class,” Lowe said, which led to having sex in the classroom.

In the second instance, Tat allegedly picked the victim up from his baseball game in Lynchburg, took him out to eat, and back to her apartment where they had sex again, according to Lowe.

The victim’s mother saw a concerning text from Tat on her son’s phone and “ultimately discovered that there was something going on,” said Lowe. On June 22, 2016, she called authorities to report the indecent liberties she believed to have happened in 2015, though the victim, who was between the ages of 13 and 15, allegedly told his mom that the messages didn’t bother him.

Albemarle Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Higgins ordered Tat to remain out of jail on bond pending her May 1 sentencing on the condition of cooperating with her probation officer.

Tat did not offer any additional comments after the hearing, nor did her attorney or family.