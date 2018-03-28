More to your door: Three new food delivery options make it easy (easier?) to be lazy

Too tired to go food shopping, and bored with the same old take-out pizza? Home delivery options abound to make sure the cupboard is never bare.

Shenandoah Produce Farms

Lots of people subscribe to summertime CSAs and pick up their bags of produce each week, but Shenandoah Produce goes a step (or two) further. Available year-round via flexible subscription or single online orders, the Mt. Crawford-based company delivers fresh fruit and veggie boxes, locally raised beef, pork and chicken, plus a variety of organic bread, pantry and dairy items right to your Charlottesville, Crozet or Waynesboro doorstep. A $30 minimum order will fill your box with no delivery or membership fees.

Uber Eats

Uber Eats has arrived in Charlottesville—currently covering an area bounded by Carrsbrook, Pantops, Mill Creek and Ednam—allowing home bodies to order off the menu of over three dozen local eateries for a flat delivery fee of about $5. Whatever you’re craving, if the restaurant is open, it’s on its way with a few clicks from your Uber account. You’ll be given an estimated delivery time and can track your meal’s progress on the app’s map.

Hunter Gatherer Dinners

Nature-lovers Leslie and Eric Benz wanted to make it easy for busy families to create quick, healthy meals after a long day, and their favorite game and fish recipes provided the inspiration. Hunter Gatherer Dinner Kits provide unique seasonings, healthy grains and hearty bean side dishes to pair with the customer’s favorite cut of meat or fish (not included). Eleven different options ranging from $10-13 can include a cedar plank or fresh vegetables from local farms (in their new Farm to Table kit), or can be completely vegetarian to suit any taste. Find the kits at Foods of All Nations and Whole Foods Market or online for home delivery.

